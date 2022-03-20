Spring is the ideal time to get children gardening – here’s how to get them interested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

Spring is the ideal time to get children gardening – here’s how to get them interested

By Cheryl Peebles
March 20 2022, 6.00am
Child gardening, holding plant.
Gardening can fun, educational and good for children's wellbeing.

Today is officially the first day of spring, so a perfect time to get children gardening and enjoying the great outdoors.

With better weather just around the corner, growing, potting and generally getting mucky in the flower beds are ideal activities to get kids outside and off their devices.

Gardening is a great way for youngsters to learn about nature, responsibility and patience. It can help with sensory development, social skills, healthy eating and support learning in school on topics such as weather and minibeasts.

From growing your own fruit to decorating plant pots, experts at home and garden retailer Garden Mile gave us these tips on enthusing children about horticulture.

Get your hands dirty

Show them there’s nothing to fear from getting your hands dirty and handling bugs and insects by digging around the soil and finding a few worms.

It’s fun and good for their mental health, with research showing gardeners have better wellbeing and lower stress levels than non-gardeners.

Planting sunflowers

As well as brightening up the garden, planting sunflowers can make a great competition as you see whose flower grows the tallest.

Sunflowers are easy to care for and you can compete to grow the tallest. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Sunflowers are easy to care for so are perfect for teaching children about plant maintenance before they move onto trickier plants.

Grow your own fruit and vegetables

Choose a designated spot for your child to plant seeds; giving them their own spot allows them to become more comfortable and familiar with gardening.

Make sure it’s a sunny spot and let them choose their own seeds so they will enjoy eating the fruit and vegetables they produce.

Add some garden décor

Let them choose some garden ornaments, both to spruce up your space and allow them to contribute to the overall look of your outdoor space.

Decorate plant pots

Children will love cheering up boring old brown plant pots. Decorate them with paint and they will love to see their artwork on display in the garden.

Set up a bird-feeding station

Seeing birds visit your garden is exciting for children and a great family activity. It also makes the garden a year-round focus, as birds mainly need feeding in the winter months.

Create a bird feeder and kids will love watching birds visit their garden. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Either use small pots to create a feeding station or erect a decorative feeder and fill it with bird feed. You can also add nest boxes, and kids will be delighted to see birds move in.

Build a garden den

Children adore an outdoor den – it’s a perfect spot for them to cool down and relax after being outdoors, particularly on a warm day.

You can create one together using branches and logs and, for a longer term project, even choose some vining plants for the base that can be guided upwards to create an enclosed space, such as honeysuckle.

Giant hogweed and 5 other toxic plants to avoid with young children

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier