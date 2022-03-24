PICTURES: See the children who performed in Dundee schools spring concert 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

PICTURES: See the children who performed in Dundee schools spring concert 2022

By Cheryl Peebles
March 24 2022, 6.00am
Trumbone player Kayla Kiddie at Dundee schools spring concert 2022.
Trombone player Kayla Kiddie, P7 Forthill Primary School, was among hundreds to perform in Dundee schools spring concert in the Caird Hall. Pictures by Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Dundee schools spring concert has been held for the first time in three years.

Over two nights on Tuesday and Wednesday hundreds of children performed on the Caird Hall stage.

And we have a selection of pictures showing some of the highlights of the annual event, back after the pandemic.

Dundee Schools Bands and Orchestras were joined by Dundee Schools Music Theatre‘s S1 and S2 section with their production of An A to Z of Musicals.

And primary and secondary school pupils performed music ranging from Lady Gaga hits to songs from Les Miserables.

Groups in Dundee schools spring concert 2022 included the Junior String Orchestra, Rock Band, Ceol Dun Deagh and the Senior Wind Ensemble.

Dundee schools spring concert 2022 in pictures:

Dundee Schools Music Theatre group in Dundee schools spring concert 2022.
Dundee Schools Music Theatre S1/S2 section in An A to Z of Musicals.

Saxophonist Eva Devisne at Dundee schools spring concert 2022
Saxophonist Eva Devisne, an S4 pupil at St John’s RC High School.

Libby Downie in Dundee School Music Theatre An A to Z of Musicals.

In the middle is Archie Turnbull in Dundee Schools Music Theatre’s An A to Z of Musicals.

Mazzy Fraser with Dundee Schools Music Theatre.

Guitarist Rayan at Dundee schools spring concert 2022
Guitarist Rayan, P7 Victoria Primary School.

The 2020 Dundee schools spring concert was among the first events cancelled by the pandemic.

Young musicians were in final rehearsals for the March show when the country went into lockdown for the first down.

We met some of the performers preparing to return to stage earlier this month as they put their finishing touches to the show.

‘We do it to perform on stage’: Dundee schools bands and orchestras gear up for first live show since 2019

