PICTURES: See the children who performed in Dundee schools spring concert 2022

Dundee schools spring concert has been held for the first time in three years.

Over two nights on Tuesday and Wednesday hundreds of children performed on the Caird Hall stage.

And we have a selection of pictures showing some of the highlights of the annual event, back after the pandemic.

Dundee Schools Bands and Orchestras were joined by Dundee Schools Music Theatre‘s S1 and S2 section with their production of An A to Z of Musicals.

And primary and secondary school pupils performed music ranging from Lady Gaga hits to songs from Les Miserables.

Groups in Dundee schools spring concert 2022 included the Junior String Orchestra, Rock Band, Ceol Dun Deagh and the Senior Wind Ensemble.

The 2020 Dundee schools spring concert was among the first events cancelled by the pandemic.

Young musicians were in final rehearsals for the March show when the country went into lockdown for the first down.

We met some of the performers preparing to return to stage earlier this month as they put their finishing touches to the show.