Find out how much your child’s school will get to spend on raising attainment

The latest allocation of cash for schools to help close the attainment gap has been confirmed by the Scottish Government.

More than £19 million of Pupil Equity Funding (PEF) has been set aside for schools in Tayside and Fife in the coming year – however the total amount being spent by the Scottish Government is set to decrease by more than £16 million.

PEF allocations will now also be fixed for four years, from 2022-23 up until 2025-26.

How does this impact schools in your area? To see how much has been allocated to your child’s school, use the table below:

How much money each school receives depends on how many pupils from P1 to S3 are registered for free school meals.

Schools are then able to choose how they spend the funds, with the only condition that the initiatives are designed to reduce obstacles to children from deprived areas performing well.

Dundee

Dundee City Council was among the nine areas designated as a “challenge authority” when the fund was first announced by the Scottish Government in 2017.

For the 2022-23 financial year, the council area has been allocated £5.1m of PEF. This is down from the £6.07m that was allocated in 2021-22.

St Paul’s RC Academy is set to receive the most out of the PEF allocation, with £232,750 earmarked to go the school, down from £270,524 last year.

St John’s RC High School will receive the second highest amount, with £222,950.

Angus

Around £2.4m of PEF has been allocated to Angus Council for the 2021-22 financial year.

Hayshead Primary School will get the highest allocation, with £156,800 for the Arbroath school. This is down from the £204,302 given to the school in the last financial year.

Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council has been allocated £1.8m in PEF funding for the new financial year. Similar to Dundee and Angus, this is down on the 2021-22 allocation.

Inch View Primary School will receive the most, at £106,575.

Fife

The Kingdom is set to receive around £10.4m million in PEF this financial year.

Levenmouth Academy will receive the most – both in Fife and Scotland-wide – in the coming year, with £347,900 set aside.

However, this is down from the £363,517 the Buckhaven school had to spend in the last financial year.

Scottish Government data shows that over half of the 1,600 Levenmouth students live in areas among the 20 per cent most deprived in Scotland.