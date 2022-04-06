10 of the best Easter egg hunts around Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

10 of the best Easter egg hunts around Tayside and Fife

By Cheryl Peebles
April 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 6 2022, 9.00am
Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
There are Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. File image from Shutterstock.

We have hatched a list and map of Easter egg hunts in Tayside and Fife.

Easter Sunday is on April 17, and hunts for children are taking place across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife – some of them throughout the school holidays.

Easter egg hunts in Dundee and Angus

Barry Mill, near Carnoustie

April 16 and 17

Children can seek round the mill’s woodland and burnside walks for letters to complete an Easter-themed world puzzle. They can also follow the nature trail, where there are animal rubbings posts they can use to create their own artwork.

Broughty Ferry shops and library

Throughout the holidays until April 17

A shop window Easter bunny hunt starts at The Cake Guru, with letters to be found at 26 local shops before the finish at Broughty Ferry Library where Easter artwork by eight local schools is on display. Forms can be collected from participating shops or downloaded.

Organiser Kevin Matthew of Made at 94 prepares for the Broughty Ferry egg hunt with his children Eddison, 8, Minnie, 4 and Remi, 6.
Organiser Kevin Matthew of Made at 94 prepares for the Broughty Ferry egg hunt with his children Eddison, 8, Minnie, 4 and Remi, 6. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

House of Dun, Montrose

April 15 to 18

Follow a trail round the grounds of this elegant Georgian country house and collect clues to solve a puzzle and win a chocolate reward.

Easter egg hunts in Perthshire

The Hermitage, Dunkeld

April 16 and 17

Collect a trail paper in the lower car park then follow the clues around the forest. There’s a chocolate treat for those who solve the puzzle.

Perth Museum and Art Gallery

April 15

A space-themed Easter egg treasure hunt will get children exploring the Blast Off cosmic playscape. The reward for completing it is a chocolate meteor.

Scone Palace
Enjoy a royal egg hunt in the grandeur of Scone Palace. Picture by Shutterstock.

Scone Palace

April 15 to 18

An egg hunt in the maze is just one of the Easter weekend activities. There is also a bunny and chick hunt in the state rooms, and a workshop where children can paint then roll their own eggs.

Easter egg hunts in Fife

Scottish Deer Centre, near Cupar

Daily until April 17

Look for 10 large eggs hidden around the park and win a prize if you find them all.

Even better – children can meet the Easter bunny in what’s said to be Scotland’s first Easter grotto.

You can meet the Easter bunny at the Scottish Deer Centre.
You can meet the Easter bunny at the Scottish Deer Centre. Picture by Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Falkland Palace and Garden

April 16 and 17

Look for clues around the garden of the historic country residence of the royal Stuarts – a favourite haunt of Mary Queen of Scots – and win a chocolate prize for solving the puzzle.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

April 16 and 17

With attractions open for the 2022 season the park’s Easter fair will include an Easter bunny trail and crafts.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

April 17

An egg hunt, egg painting and the chance to roll eggs down the Duffus Dip corner form part of the Easter Day Hot Hatch Track Day – as well as plenty of action on the track.

More things to do in the Easter holidays:

Family films in Tayside and Fife cinemas over the school holidays

5 family fun activities in Dundee for the Easter holidays

5 family fun activities in Fife for the Easter holidays

5 family fun activities in Angus for the Easter holidays

5 family fun activities in Perthshire for the Easter holidays

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier