10 of the best Easter egg hunts around Tayside and Fife

We have hatched a list and map of Easter egg hunts in Tayside and Fife.

Easter Sunday is on April 17, and hunts for children are taking place across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife – some of them throughout the school holidays.

Easter egg hunts in Dundee and Angus

Barry Mill, near Carnoustie

April 16 and 17

Children can seek round the mill’s woodland and burnside walks for letters to complete an Easter-themed world puzzle. They can also follow the nature trail, where there are animal rubbings posts they can use to create their own artwork.

Broughty Ferry shops and library

Throughout the holidays until April 17

A shop window Easter bunny hunt starts at The Cake Guru, with letters to be found at 26 local shops before the finish at Broughty Ferry Library where Easter artwork by eight local schools is on display. Forms can be collected from participating shops or downloaded.

House of Dun, Montrose

April 15 to 18

Follow a trail round the grounds of this elegant Georgian country house and collect clues to solve a puzzle and win a chocolate reward.

Easter egg hunts in Perthshire

The Hermitage, Dunkeld

April 16 and 17

Collect a trail paper in the lower car park then follow the clues around the forest. There’s a chocolate treat for those who solve the puzzle.

Perth Museum and Art Gallery

April 15

A space-themed Easter egg treasure hunt will get children exploring the Blast Off cosmic playscape. The reward for completing it is a chocolate meteor.

Scone Palace

April 15 to 18

An egg hunt in the maze is just one of the Easter weekend activities. There is also a bunny and chick hunt in the state rooms, and a workshop where children can paint then roll their own eggs.

Easter egg hunts in Fife

Scottish Deer Centre, near Cupar

Daily until April 17

Look for 10 large eggs hidden around the park and win a prize if you find them all.

Even better – children can meet the Easter bunny in what’s said to be Scotland’s first Easter grotto.

Falkland Palace and Garden

April 16 and 17

Look for clues around the garden of the historic country residence of the royal Stuarts – a favourite haunt of Mary Queen of Scots – and win a chocolate prize for solving the puzzle.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

April 16 and 17

With attractions open for the 2022 season the park’s Easter fair will include an Easter bunny trail and crafts.

Knockhill Racing Circuit

April 17

An egg hunt, egg painting and the chance to roll eggs down the Duffus Dip corner form part of the Easter Day Hot Hatch Track Day – as well as plenty of action on the track.

