What’s for lunch on the new menus in Tayside primary schools?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Education

What’s for lunch on the new menus in Tayside primary schools?

By Cheryl Peebles
April 18 2022, 2.53pm Updated: April 18 2022, 3.35pm
Primary school kids eat lunch in school cafeteria
New lunch menus have been launched for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross primary schools.

New school lunch menus for Tayside primary schools have been launched.

And here are a few of the new dishes which will be served to Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross pupils as they return from the Easter holidays and over the next year.

We will continue to publish our weekly reminder of the menu for the days to come on a Friday afternoon, which you can find in the schools hub section of our education page.

Some of the dishes on the new school lunch menus in Tayside primary schools

Children will be offered a series of new dishes this week, including:

  • Chicken goujons with pasta salad
Chicken goujons with pasta is just one of the dishes on the new school lunch menu
Chicken goujons with pasta. Supplied by Tayside Contracts.
  • Fish in cheese sauce with mashed potato
Fish in cheese sauce with mashed potato.
  • Quorn tacos with rice
Quorn tacos with rice
  • Pork sausage with mashed potatoes and baked beans
  • Hot filled chicken wrap with pasta salad

Other new dishes which will be served in the coming weeks include:

  • Creamy vegetables in Yorkshire pudding with mashed potato
  • Homemade fishcake with pasta
  • Beef lasagne with garlic bread
  • Creamy ham pasta with crusty bread
Creamy ham pasta with crusty bread.
  • Meatballs in tomato sauce with pasta
  • Chicken taco with rice
  • Mild Quorn korma curry with rice
  • Vegetable bean burger roll with mixed salad

Nutritional information

Four new menus have been created by Tayside Contracts, which provides meals for schools and nurseries for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils.

These will be rotated on a weekly basis and in place until March 2023.

All schoolchildren in P1 to P5 and those in P6 and P7 whose families meet criteria based on benefits and income are eligible for free school meals.

Nutritional and allergen information for each of the dishes on the menus is available on Tayside Contracts’ website.

Menus are also available for secondary schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

Full details of the Scottish school holiday calendar for 2021/2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier