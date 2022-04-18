What’s for lunch on the new menus in Tayside primary schools?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New school lunch menus for Tayside primary schools have been launched.

And here are a few of the new dishes which will be served to Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross pupils as they return from the Easter holidays and over the next year.

We will continue to publish our weekly reminder of the menu for the days to come on a Friday afternoon, which you can find in the schools hub section of our education page.

Some of the dishes on the new school lunch menus in Tayside primary schools

Children will be offered a series of new dishes this week, including:

Chicken goujons with pasta salad

Fish in cheese sauce with mashed potato

Quorn tacos with rice

Pork sausage with mashed potatoes and baked beans

Hot filled chicken wrap with pasta salad

Other new dishes which will be served in the coming weeks include:

Creamy vegetables in Yorkshire pudding with mashed potato

Homemade fishcake with pasta

Beef lasagne with garlic bread

Creamy ham pasta with crusty bread

Meatballs in tomato sauce with pasta

Chicken taco with rice

Mild Quorn korma curry with rice

Vegetable bean burger roll with mixed salad

Nutritional information

Four new menus have been created by Tayside Contracts, which provides meals for schools and nurseries for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils.

These will be rotated on a weekly basis and in place until March 2023.

All schoolchildren in P1 to P5 and those in P6 and P7 whose families meet criteria based on benefits and income are eligible for free school meals.

Nutritional and allergen information for each of the dishes on the menus is available on Tayside Contracts’ website.

Menus are also available for secondary schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.