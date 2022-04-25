Exams timetable 2022: Find date for each Nat 5, Higher and Advanced Higher test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Education

Exams timetable 2022: Find date for each Nat 5, Higher and Advanced Higher test

By Cheryl Peebles
April 25 2022, 5.55am Updated: April 25 2022, 6.06am
Search for the date for each subject and level in our table.
Search for the date for each subject and level in our table.

Exams will be sat by young people across Scotland from April 26 to June 1.

All S4 to S6 will sit the tests for the first time after exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

In our searchable exams timetable we have listed the date for every subject at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level, so you can easily see the dates candidates will sit them.

Exams timetable 2022

The Scottish Government confirmed in March that this year’s exams would take place, having voiced its intention previously this would happen if “safe to do so”.

To mitigate against continued disruption to learning from high levels of Covid-related absence among both pupils and teachers modifications were made by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

These included reductions to the volume of assessment and revision support, including advance notice of content of papers to allow pupils to focus on the relevant areas.

Tips for exam day

The SQA has issued advice for pupils on exams days. These are:

  • Double check the date, time and location of the exam
  • Give yourself plenty of time to get there and arrive 10 minutes before the exam starts
  • Have your Scottish Candidate Number with you
  • Ensure you have what you need, including pens
  • Bring a bottle of water to keep you hydrated and focussed.

Schools will send grade estimates for each course to the SQA and these will also be shared by teachers with pupils.

When the exams are over young people will then have an anxious wait of almost 10 weeks for their results, which will arrive by post, text and email on August 9.

Results can be appealed through schools or the SQA if they are lower than estimated.

Read more about exams:

Head teacher wants results could suffer due to Covid disruption

Could you pass a Nat5 exam? Try our quiz

How are exams conducted around the world

How education bosses think exams should be reformed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier