Exams timetable 2022: Find date for each Nat 5, Higher and Advanced Higher test

Exams will be sat by young people across Scotland from April 26 to June 1.

All S4 to S6 will sit the tests for the first time after exams were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

In our searchable exams timetable we have listed the date for every subject at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level, so you can easily see the dates candidates will sit them.

Exams timetable 2022

The Scottish Government confirmed in March that this year’s exams would take place, having voiced its intention previously this would happen if “safe to do so”.

To mitigate against continued disruption to learning from high levels of Covid-related absence among both pupils and teachers modifications were made by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

These included reductions to the volume of assessment and revision support, including advance notice of content of papers to allow pupils to focus on the relevant areas.

Tips for exam day

The SQA has issued advice for pupils on exams days. These are:

Double check the date, time and location of the exam

Give yourself plenty of time to get there and arrive 10 minutes before the exam starts

Have your Scottish Candidate Number with you

Ensure you have what you need, including pens

Bring a bottle of water to keep you hydrated and focussed.

Schools will send grade estimates for each course to the SQA and these will also be shared by teachers with pupils.

When the exams are over young people will then have an anxious wait of almost 10 weeks for their results, which will arrive by post, text and email on August 9.

Results can be appealed through schools or the SQA if they are lower than estimated.

