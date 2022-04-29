Children’s favourite authors in 2022 range from David Walliams to George Orwell – here’s their top 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Education

Children’s favourite authors in 2022 range from David Walliams to George Orwell – here’s their top 10

By Cheryl Peebles
April 29 2022, 2.52pm
Young people reading book; Shutterstock ID 698403418; purchase_order: ; job:
Young people reading book; Shutterstock ID 698403418; purchase_order: ; job:

Children in Scotland read more last year – and we can reveal their favourite authors.

In an annual study of children’s reading habits pupils said this year they read 11% more books than they did the previous year.

Diary of a Wimpy author Jeff Kinney, David Walliams and Roald Dahl are among their top writers – with JK Rowling making a reappearance in the top five.

David Walliams, whose children’s novels include Billionaire Boy, remains a favourite. Image from Shutterstock.

Children’s favourite authors 2022

  1. Jeff Kinney
  2. David Walliams
  3. Roald Dahl
  4. JK Rowling
  5. Julia Donaldson
  6. Roderick Hunt
  7. RJ Palacio
  8. Francesca Simon
  9. John Steinbeck
  10. Louis Sachar

Also making a top 10 specifically for secondary school readers were Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four author George Orwell, and John Steinbeck, whose work includes Of Mice and Men and The Grapes of Wrath.

Nineteen Eighty-Four author George Orwell makes the top 10 for older children. Image from Shutterstock.

Judith Kerr, creator of the Mog series and The Tiger Who Came to Tea, was in the top 10 for primary school readers.

The findings in the What Kids are Reading report were based on analysis by Renaissance Learning of the reading habits of over 39,500 schoolchildren in Scotland and one million across UK and Ireland

For younger readers in Scotland, Wonder by RJ Palacio stood out as catching their attention, and for older readers Michael Morpugo’s Shadow.

Time spent reading books is crucial to improved reading skill, an essential transferable skill for the future.”

Professor Keith Topping, Dundee University

The study found primary school children read harder books as they get older, but the progression stops in secondary school, with pupils reading the same difficulty then as upper primary school children.

Principal report author Professor Keith Topping, of Dundee University, said: “We see clearly from the evidence that time spent reading books is crucial to improved reading skill, an essential transferable skill for the future.

“Children with high quality comprehension of real books also perform better on tests of reading skill.

“This is excellent, but more attention to communicating favourite books between peers would increase it even further.”

