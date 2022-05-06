Meet the musical talent of Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth competing to be Scottish Young Musician of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the musical talent of Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth competing to be Scottish Young Musician of the Year

By Cheryl Peebles
May 6 2022, 5.58am Updated: May 6 2022, 11.06am
Ryan Dolby - Morgan Academy
Ryan Dolby, of Morgan Academy, is the Dundee finalist in the Scottish Young Musician contest.

Four talented schoolchildren have been named the best young musicians in Tayside and Fife.

They will compete for the title of Scottish Young Musician of the Year in front of classical violinist Nicola Benedetti later this month in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Here, we introduce Ryan Dolby, Noah Chalamanda, Robbie Dowall and Stephen Ip, the Scottish Young Musician finalists for Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus, respectively.

Dundee winner – Ryan Dolby

Dundee finalist Ryan Dolby
Dundee finalist Ryan Dolby.

Hear Ryan play Chopin’s Nocturne in Bb

Pianist Ryan, from Morgan Academy, played Chopin’s Nocturne in Bb to win the Dundee regional final.

As he prepares for the national final, Ryan will be the first performer to use the school’s Tom Hermiston piano, funded by Morgan Academy Former Pupils Association in memory of the former teacher.

Perth and Kinross winner – Noah Chalamanda

Noah Chalamanda.
Noah Chalamanda. Picture supplied.

Percussionist Noah, of Crieff High School, won the Perth and Kinross competition held at North Inch Community Campus, in Perth.

He was up against nine other musicians from high schools across the local authority area, and impressed with performances of Grebfruit, by Benny Greb, on the drumkit and Ghanaia, by Matthias Schmitt, on the marimba.

Fife winner – Robbie Dowall

Robbie Dowall.
Robbie Dowall. Picture supplied.

Trombonist Robbie is the finalist for Fife.

The Woodmill High School pupil secured his place at the RCS by performing Alexandra Guilmant’s Morceau Symphonique (Concert Piece).

Angus winner – Stephen Ip

Stephen Ip
Stephen Ip. Picture supplied.

Stephen Ip, of Monifieth High School, came top in the final for Angus schools.

The S5 pupil impressed judges with his alto saxophone performance of Ballade by Keri Degg.

The final

The four will compete against finalists from across Scotland in Glasgow on May 29 for the solo performer title in the contest being run for the first time by those behind the well-established North Ayrshire Young Musician Competition.

Perth High School Brass Ensemble was runner-up in the brass ensemble of the year competition, which was held online.

The overall winner will have the chance to work, play and learn with world-class musicians with links to music colleges for future consideration of a career in music.

Alan Kerr, chairperson of Scottish Young Musicians, said: “Providing performance opportunities for young musicians helps their confidence, wellbeing and abilities not just within music but across their life skills.

“This festival of music brings the benefits of music tuition into the spotlight as it supports learning across the whole curriculum.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing these finalists perform in RCS on May 29, and we hope that they benefit immensely from the experience.”

School league tables 2022: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank

