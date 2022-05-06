Meet the musical talent of Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth competing to be Scottish Young Musician of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four talented schoolchildren have been named the best young musicians in Tayside and Fife.

They will compete for the title of Scottish Young Musician of the Year in front of classical violinist Nicola Benedetti later this month in the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Here, we introduce Ryan Dolby, Noah Chalamanda, Robbie Dowall and Stephen Ip, the Scottish Young Musician finalists for Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus, respectively.

Dundee winner – Ryan Dolby

Hear Ryan play Chopin’s Nocturne in Bb

Pianist Ryan, from Morgan Academy, played Chopin’s Nocturne in Bb to win the Dundee regional final.

As he prepares for the national final, Ryan will be the first performer to use the school’s Tom Hermiston piano, funded by Morgan Academy Former Pupils Association in memory of the former teacher.

Perth and Kinross winner – Noah Chalamanda

Percussionist Noah, of Crieff High School, won the Perth and Kinross competition held at North Inch Community Campus, in Perth.

He was up against nine other musicians from high schools across the local authority area, and impressed with performances of Grebfruit, by Benny Greb, on the drumkit and Ghanaia, by Matthias Schmitt, on the marimba.

Fife winner – Robbie Dowall

Trombonist Robbie is the finalist for Fife.

The Woodmill High School pupil secured his place at the RCS by performing Alexandra Guilmant’s Morceau Symphonique (Concert Piece).

Angus winner – Stephen Ip

Stephen Ip, of Monifieth High School, came top in the final for Angus schools.

The S5 pupil impressed judges with his alto saxophone performance of Ballade by Keri Degg.

The final

The four will compete against finalists from across Scotland in Glasgow on May 29 for the solo performer title in the contest being run for the first time by those behind the well-established North Ayrshire Young Musician Competition.

Perth High School Brass Ensemble was runner-up in the brass ensemble of the year competition, which was held online.

The overall winner will have the chance to work, play and learn with world-class musicians with links to music colleges for future consideration of a career in music.

Alan Kerr, chairperson of Scottish Young Musicians, said: “Providing performance opportunities for young musicians helps their confidence, wellbeing and abilities not just within music but across their life skills.

“This festival of music brings the benefits of music tuition into the spotlight as it supports learning across the whole curriculum.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing these finalists perform in RCS on May 29, and we hope that they benefit immensely from the experience.”