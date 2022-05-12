The number of additional needs pupils in Dundee has tripled – so why has council spending halved?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The number of additional needs pupils in Dundee has tripled – so why has council spending halved?

By Laura Devlin
May 12 2022, 2.00pm Updated: May 12 2022, 2.22pm
The amount of money being spent on helping additional needs pupils in Dundee has fallen by more than half in less than 10 years.

Scottish Government figures reveal the average spend per pupil by Dundee City Council on additional support for learning has fallen by 55% since the 2012-13 school year.

The figures show that in 2012/13 the local authority spent an average of £5,161 per pupil on additional support learning. However by 2020/21 this had fallen to £2,274.

In the same period, the number of pupils across both primary and secondary schools in Dundee with additional support needs has more than tripled; rising from just over 2,000 in 2012 to over 6,200 in 2021.

Without greater investment, children will be failed and disillusioned staff lost, according to a city MSP.

In Scotland, any pupil who requires extra help with their learning – either for a short or long time – is deemed to have additional support needs.

What about the rest of Tayside and Fife?

The decrease in spending for additional support needs (ASN) pupils was mirrored in Fife, where the average spend per pupil fell by a quarter between 2012/13 and 2020/21.

Figures show that in the 2012/13 school year, the local authority spent on average £3,743 per ASN pupil. This fell to £2,794 in 2020/21.

In contrast Perth and Kinross Council has increased the average per-pupil spend on ASN learning by more than 1,000% in the same period.

Figures show that in 2012/13, an average of £271 was spent per pupil on ASN learning. This has risen to £3,023 in 2020-21.

Similarly, in Angus the average per-pupil spend on additional support for learning was £1,978 in 2012/13. By 2020/21 this had increased to £3,024.

National picture

The fall in spending in Dundee and Fife reflects the national picture and figures show the amount of money being spent on helping additional need pupils in Scotland has fallen by a fifth since 2012/13.

The fall in spending comes as the number of pupils in Scotland identified with additional support needs increased by more than 90% since 2012.

In the same period, the number of full-time equivalent ASN teachers has fallen; going from 3,389 in 2012 to all-time low of 2,860 in 2020 – a fall of 15.6%.

A ‘reality for desperate families’

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland region, said more investment must be made to ensure the right resources are in place to help ASN pupils.

He said: “Bringing a far greater number of pupils with additional support needs into mainstream education has not been matched with the required resource.

“The Scottish Government has been told this time and again.

“The figure of a 55% reduction in per head spend in Dundee will be staggering for the general public.

“For desperate families it is a very current reality and no surprise at all.”

Michael Marra.
“Demand is growing locally and nationally.

“Scottish Labour has been calling for years now for specific intervention around additional support needs.

“Without urgent action we will not just fail young people with additional needs but continue to lose staff who are increasingly disillusioned on the frontline.”

Increase in investment

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “All children and young people should receive the support they need to reach their full potential.

“Local authorities are responsible for identifying and meeting the additional support needs of their pupils.

“All teachers provide support to pupils with additional support needs, not just ‘support for learning’ staff.

“Figures published in December 2021 show that teacher numbers have increased for the sixth year in a row, rising to 54,285 in 2021.

“This means there are more teachers than at any time since 2008, with the ratio of pupils to teachers at its lowest since 2009.

“We are investing £145.5 million to support education staffing in 2022/23, representing the biggest increase to support teacher recruitment since 2007.

“We also provide councils with an additional £15 million each year to help them respond to the individual needs of children and young people.

“This has allowed the recruitment of 1,036 extra pupil support assistants in 2021.”

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

