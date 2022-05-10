Dundee schoolchildren challenged to create a comic strip for publication in the Tele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dundee schoolchildren challenged to create a comic strip for publication in the Tele

By Cheryl Peebles
May 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 10 2022, 8.20am
In the centre is Sarah Hynie (Dundee RAiSE Primary Science Development Officer) alongside some of the primary four children that will be taking part, left is Georgia and right is Dominic - Fintry Primary School.
Fintry Primary School pupils Georgia and Dominic plan their comic strips with Sarah Hynie Klemen, Dundee primary science development officer. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Young illustrators in schools across Dundee are sharpening their pencils to create a comic strip which could be published in the Tele.

Primary school children have been challenged to come up with an illustrated story with a health and safety message for a competition open to all P4 to P7 pupils in Dundee City Council schools.

The best effort will be printed in the Tele, with prizes including annual comic subscriptions and £1,000 for the winner’s school.

Fintry Primary School helped launch the contest on Monday and encouraged other pupils across the city to join them in inventing their own characters and storylines.

Pictured with some of the P4 class are Dundee RAiSE primary science development officer Sarah Hynie Klemen (centre) and teacher Jayne Mays.
Fintry Primary School is taking part in the competition. Pictured with some of the P4 class are Dundee RAiSE primary science development officer Sarah Hynie Klemen (centre) and teacher Jayne Mays.

Home to Beano and The Dandy, Dundee has a rich comic heritage which is being drawn upon for the competition run by RAiSE (the Raising Aspirations in Science Education schools programme), MVV Environment Baldovie and the LOcHER health and safety education project.

Schools will be given a presentation on health and safety to inspire pupils.

Entries will then be judged by a panel including representatives from DC Thomson, Dundee City Council and Developing the Young Workforce before a winner is announced in June.

Sarah Hynie Klemen, a primary science development officer for RAiSE in Dundee, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to flex their creativity while considering real-life scenarios and application.

Comics speak to people in a totally different way to other media.”

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord

“We’re really excited to see the ideas they come up with and really lead on their own learning through this competition.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “This is a brilliant initiative and one we are really happy to support.

“Comics speak to people in a totally different way to other media.

“Of course they can be fun and encourage us all to have a laugh, but they can also represent a really effective, visual and entertaining way to get important messages across.

“We know our young people in Dundee are incredibly creative and I cannot wait to see what they come up with.

“The prizes on offer are substantial, so there is no shortage of incentives to get involved. Good luck to everybody taking part.”

