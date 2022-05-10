Dundee schoolchildren challenged to create a comic strip for publication in the Tele

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young illustrators in schools across Dundee are sharpening their pencils to create a comic strip which could be published in the Tele.

Primary school children have been challenged to come up with an illustrated story with a health and safety message for a competition open to all P4 to P7 pupils in Dundee City Council schools.

The best effort will be printed in the Tele, with prizes including annual comic subscriptions and £1,000 for the winner’s school.

Fintry Primary School helped launch the contest on Monday and encouraged other pupils across the city to join them in inventing their own characters and storylines.

Home to Beano and The Dandy, Dundee has a rich comic heritage which is being drawn upon for the competition run by RAiSE (the Raising Aspirations in Science Education schools programme), MVV Environment Baldovie and the LOcHER health and safety education project.

Schools will be given a presentation on health and safety to inspire pupils.

Entries will then be judged by a panel including representatives from DC Thomson, Dundee City Council and Developing the Young Workforce before a winner is announced in June.

Sarah Hynie Klemen, a primary science development officer for RAiSE in Dundee, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to flex their creativity while considering real-life scenarios and application.

Comics speak to people in a totally different way to other media.” Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord

“We’re really excited to see the ideas they come up with and really lead on their own learning through this competition.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “This is a brilliant initiative and one we are really happy to support.

“Comics speak to people in a totally different way to other media.

“Of course they can be fun and encourage us all to have a laugh, but they can also represent a really effective, visual and entertaining way to get important messages across.

“We know our young people in Dundee are incredibly creative and I cannot wait to see what they come up with.

“The prizes on offer are substantial, so there is no shortage of incentives to get involved. Good luck to everybody taking part.”