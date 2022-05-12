Second exam disrupted by fire alarms at Montrose Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Second exam disrupted by fire alarms at Montrose Academy

By Cheryl Peebles
May 12 2022, 6.14pm Updated: May 12 2022, 6.30pm
An exam at Montrose Academy was disrupted by a fire alarm.
An exam at Montrose Academy was disrupted by a fire alarm.

Another exam was disrupted by fire alarms being set off at Montrose Academy.

The school was evacuated twice on Thursday afternoon – first as senior pupils were about to start their English exam then during the crucial test.

A week earlier a Higher modern studies exam was interrupted by a false fire alarm activation, and the fire service issued a warning about the dangers of such incidents.

The first alarm – believed to have been maliciously activated – sounded at 2.10pm, 20 minutes before the start of the second paper for Advanced Higher English, and the second at 3.05pm, during it.

One frustrated teacher at the school told us that each time there is a fire alarm it takes around 25 minutes to go through the drill – from getting pupils and staff outside to back into class.

Exams anxiety heightened

And they warned that pupils’ anxiety about sitting exams over the next three weeks will be heightened by the worry that their diets could be disrupted.

The teacher said: “These pupils haven’t sat exams before because of the pandemic, so it makes it even harder for them.

“It will definitely affect their concentration if they are going into an exam worrying that this is going to happen again.”

The teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed staff had been asked to monitor fire alarms between classes when pupils were most likely to try to set them off.

Alarms are being set off between periods as pupils are moving between classes.

CCTV footage is being examined to try to trace the culprits, they said, but not all alarms are covered by the cameras.

Most pupils are as fed-up as staff about the repeated false alarms – 10 so far this academic year, they claimed.

“There are 800 pupils here, but all it takes is a handful.”

Several schools in Tayside have been affected by repeated false fire alarms, including Grove Academy and St John’s High School, in Dundee.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it had been called to Montrose Academy at 2.11pm and 3.04pm on Thursday.

TikTok challenges

After last week’s false fire alarm, it appealed to parents to speak to their children about the potential impact of malicious fire alarms, amid a “sharp increase” in local schools.

Gary Wood, watch commander of the Angus community action team, said social media challenges, particularly on TikTok, encouraged such incidents.

He said: “There is a high risk that these challenges could directly or indirectly result in injury and/or serious harm to those individuals participating in them.

“These potentially life changing consequences may not be fully understood by your dependant(s), and we would ask that you emphasise this point as part of your discussions.”

Sending fire crews to these callouts meant they were unable to respond quickly to other emergencies, he said.

Angus Council has been approached for comment.

Exams timetable 2022: Find date for each Nat 5, Higher and Advanced Higher test

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier