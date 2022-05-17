12 children and counting: To be a foster carer you need ‘love in your heart for someone else’s child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

12 children and counting: To be a foster carer you need ‘love in your heart for someone else’s child’

By Cheryl Peebles
May 17 2022, 6.00pm
David and Christine Bartleman have been fostering children for 10 years.
David and Christine Bartleman have been fostering children for 10 years.

What is it like to be a foster carer? How does it feel to take someone else’s child into your home? And what is it like to say goodbye?

It’s Foster Care Fortnight and we put those questions to a Fife couple who have taken in a dozen children over the last decade.

David and Christine Bartleman, of Cupar, have recently been rewarded for 10 years of outstanding commitment by their agency, Care Visions.

Unable to have children of their own but with love to give, they became foster carers after returning home from several years living in Spain and have opened their door to kids on both emergency and long term placements.

We asked them what life is like in their home – which they currently share with two teenage brothers and a 20-month old girl – and what it takes to be a foster carer.

Christine and David Bartleman. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

What is it like welcoming a child?

For Christine, welcoming a new child or ‘placement’ is the most exciting part. She said: “Most people say they don’t cope well with losing one child. I’m the opposite; I enjoy the next challenge, to see the next child coming though the door, gauge what they’re like, what they like and what they don’t like.”

Care agencies match children with suitable families and David explained: “You will usually have a fair bit of advance warning, ‘this the child you are going to get, this is their history’ – you get the case notes to review so you can prepare.”

But he added: “You can get a call on a Friday afternoon saying ‘we have an 11-year-old boy, he is one of four siblings, an emergency placement, can you take him?’ Then two years later you’ve still got the same boy!”

What about saying goodbye?

Focussing on the next placement helps Christine deal with losing a child in their care. She said: “I say goodbye, I settle myself with that and I move on quite quickly. I think David probably suffers more emotionally than I do.

“You go into this from day one knowing this is going to happen, they’re not going to be with you for life.”

But she added: “These three children we have now, the oldest has been with us for almost five years, so it might be a totally different story if one of them decides to leave!”

It’s not just like having your own kids because these aren’t your own kids.”

David Bartleman

David recalled learning just before Christmas one year a child was going home in just days.

He said: “I spent the whole weekend blubbing.

“You just have to hope the right thing is being done. Not all placements end happily.”

‘Unfinished stories’

Although many children keep in touch with foster carers they leave behind, the front door closing can be the last carers know of some kids.

During their training David and Christine were warned of unfinished stories.

David explained: “You won’t always know how things end up. Some kids might want to keep in touch, some you will never hear from again and because of confidentiality you won’t know what happened in the next stage.”

The process of becoming a foster carer: Care Visions’ fostering journey.

What are the challenges?

“Fostering isn’t always easy, nobody pretends it is,” said David. “It’s a full-time – in the fullest sense of the word – all-encompassing role to take on.

“There are times when it can be not only physically draining but also emotionally and mentally draining.

“It’s not just like having your own kids because these aren’t your own kids – you are looking after children for which there is a shared responsibility between various parties and thus you are bound by protocols which birth families don’t have to follow.

…and the rewards?

David and Christine can see the positive influence they have had on the boys who are with them now.

Christine said: “We are watching them grow and make good choices whereas they might not have made good choices before.”

So long as you have a bit of love in your heart for someone else’s child you can be a carer.”

Christine Bartleman

David said: “It’s rewarding when you see you are getting through, but that doesn’t always happen. Kids in so-called normal families don’t always listen to their families so it can be even more challenging when you’re foster carers.”

And with a toddler in the house who was with them as a tiny baby, the couple are enjoying witnessing the early years milestones. David said: “There’s something new everyday.”

What qualities are needed?

According to Christine anyone can be a foster carer.

“You just have to have time to give to a child, a bit of understanding and acceptance that everyone’s background is not the same as yours.

“So long as you have a bit of love in your heart for someone else’s child you can be a carer.”

More carers needed

David and Christine were among seven foster carers presented with 10-year awards by Care Visions.

David and Christine were presented with their award by Cathy Jamieson, Care Visions executive chairperson of children’s services. Picture supplied.

Cathy Jamieson, the agency’s chairperson of children’s services, said: “Our foster carers play a huge role in young people’s lives, whether for short breaks to support families or through longer term and permanent placements.

“There are still many children and young who need foster care, and I know that our long serving foster carers would encourage anyone thinking about it to take the next step and apply – and they would be on hand to offer advice and support.”

The number of additional needs pupils in Dundee has tripled – so why has council spending halved?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier