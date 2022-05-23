Perth High School teacher struck off after completing pupils’ assessments herself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth High School teacher struck off after completing pupils’ assessments herself

By Sheanne Mulholland
May 23 2022, 6.06pm
Perth High School

A Perth High School teacher who completed pupils’ assessments herself has been struck off.

Natasha Sturrock completed National 4 history assessments under pupils’ names while she was working at the secondary school as a history teacher.

She then handed the tests over to another colleague claiming they had been completed by pupils.

Her actions took place between August 2017 and June 2019, and were found to be ‘dishonest’ by a fitness to teach panel convener.

Sturrock also claimed pupils had passed National 5 and Higher awards for leadership, but failed to provide sufficient evidence which showed pupils had met required standards.

This was in the academic year of 2017-18 and the panel found these actions were ‘lacking in integrity’.

Request for removal from register

Sturrock admitted both of these allegations to the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) and that they took place while she was employed by Perth and Kinross Council, at Perth High School.

She made a request to have herself removed from the GTCS register of teachers in March, and a panel today issued her with a ‘removal with consent order.’

This means she is banned from teaching with immediate effect and is prohibited from applying to be registered for teaching for at least two years.

The GTCS panel said that in light of Sturrock’s actions, her ‘fitness to teach is impaired and she is unfit to teach.’

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We do not comment on individual members of staff.”

Pupils’ grades

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) was asked to clarify if pupils’ grades would be affected or removed as a result, or if any reassessments were required to take place.

The SQA responded that it does not comment on individual cases.

However, a spokeswoman said: “SQA will seek to minimise any disadvantage to learners affected by malpractice through no fault of their own.”

Tags

