Proms in pictures: St John’s RC High School Class of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Proms in pictures: St John’s RC High School Class of 2022

By Cheryl Peebles
June 3 2022, 9.39pm
St John's RC High School S6 dance. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
St John's RC High School S6 dance. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Exams are over and it was time to celebrate school days coming to an end.

On Friday night St John’s RC High School’s Class of ’22 gathered for the party they had been anticipating for years.

The Dundee school’s leavers dance was held in the city’s Invercarse Hotel.

Scores of young people looking forward to the next chapter of their lives gathered for one last hurrah before taking the next step on their journey, whether to university, college, work or elsewhere.

Dressed to the nines in outfits many had been planning for weeks they arrived in style for a night never to be forgotten.

And as they said their farewells to friends they had grown up with, our snapper was there to capture the special occasion.

St John’s RC High School is the second to feature in our Class of ’22 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St John’s prom 2022:

St John’s RC High School S6 dance. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Eilidh Freedman, Claire MacPhail and Jenna Downie, Invercarse Hotel, Perth Road, Dundee. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Wendy Sinclair (depute head), Invercarse Hotel, Perth Road, Dundee. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lily Colgan (head girl) and Ewan Mannion (head boy). Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Listening to the speeches. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Candid shot. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Enjoying the event. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The pupils who attended the end of school life event. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Listening to the speeches. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Pupils enjoying the night. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Some of the pupils who attended the end of school life event. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Ellie Cooper, Amarachi Okeke, Tamana Birse and Aya El Amranf. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Harley Jackson and Reuben Brown. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
A toast before dinner. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

If your school would like its prom to be featured in our Class of ’22 series and hasn’t arranged for a photographer yet email schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier