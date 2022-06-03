Proms in pictures: St John’s RC High School Class of 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exams are over and it was time to celebrate school days coming to an end.

On Friday night St John’s RC High School’s Class of ’22 gathered for the party they had been anticipating for years.

The Dundee school’s leavers dance was held in the city’s Invercarse Hotel.

Scores of young people looking forward to the next chapter of their lives gathered for one last hurrah before taking the next step on their journey, whether to university, college, work or elsewhere.

Dressed to the nines in outfits many had been planning for weeks they arrived in style for a night never to be forgotten.

And as they said their farewells to friends they had grown up with, our snapper was there to capture the special occasion.

St John’s RC High School is the second to feature in our Class of ’22 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St John’s prom 2022:

If your school would like its prom to be featured in our Class of ’22 series and hasn’t arranged for a photographer yet email schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk.