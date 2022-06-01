Hats off to Her Majesty: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marked by schools in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bunting was hung, flags waved in honour and Union Jack cupcakes devoured as schools across Tayside and Fife marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Youngsters celebrated the historic event – recognising Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th year on the throne – with parties, games, activities and food.

Some held dress down or fancy dress days, and Downfield Primary School, in Dundee, held a hat parade to display hats the children made in their classrooms.

The school also organised an all-school assembly to round off a project on the Jubilee and an outdoor party, with a picnic, games and a visit from an ice cream van.

Fiona Ballie, depute head teacher at Downfield Primary School, said: “Irrespective of feelings about the Royal Family, this is a once in a lifetime event, which as with most major events, can’t be ignored within the school context.

“Not only does this mark 70 years of the Queen’s reign, it will be the last Queen the children will probably ever know off.

“In our school we like to give the children a broad experience of learning and enough information to allow them to form their own opinions and view points to become well rounded individuals with a good knowledge of their world and their place within it.”

She added the importance of children being aware of current affairs locally, nationally and internationally and that this is just one of many events in which the school has recognised.

“We also want the children to go away with memories that in years to come they will be able to share with their own children, those ‘I remember when’ moments,” she said.

At Dens Road Primary School, also in Dundee, staff also decided to host a Jubilee party after the children at the school and its nursery showed an interest in the occasion.

Their discussions grew into a project and the youngsters made made castles and crowns, and engaged in a range of literacy and numeracy experiences in regards to Jubilee.

School and nursery staff decided an event would provide a ‘fitting conclusion’ to celebrate the children’s interest.

Parents and carers were invited to the party and enjoyed drinks, snacks, games and activities together with the children.

Denise Gormley, school and family development worker at Dens Road Primary School, said: “The children’s learning is displayed within the dining hall for families to see.

“The children also made some regal props for Royal selfies and music of the time was played in the background.

“The children have gained lots more knowledge in regards to the Royal Family.”

Garden party

At Letham Primary School, in Angus, pupils decorated the playground with flags and had special stickers to mark the occasion.

The kids then enjoyed a garden party with a picnic lunch, games, music, entertainment and a special Jubilee cake as designed by two P6 pupils, Finlay Moore and Chloe Brodlie.

The school’s depute head teacher, Dominique Williamson said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a historic event, there will likely be no other monarch reign for as long as Queen Elizabeth II, that we will see within our lifetime.

“That in itself is a huge occasion to celebrate. We also feel a celebration as a whole a school community will once again bring us all together.

“Throughout Covid, children for the main part had disruptions to their school lives, were restricted from socialising freely as before and did not have the opportunities that once we all took for granted.

“This jubilee party is a chance to celebrate, to have lots of fun and recognise the vital role our monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II plays in uniting our nations.”

She added that following the event, the children will learn more about the Queen and important moments throughout history in which she was involved.