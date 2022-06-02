Teacher Claire Lavelle made an OBE for looking after the wellbeing of her peers during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teacher Claire Lavelle made an OBE for looking after the wellbeing of her peers during pandemic

By Cheryl Peebles
June 2 2022, 10.30am Updated: June 2 2022, 10.55am
Hive of Wellbeing founder Claire Lavelle is in the Queen's birthday honours list.
Hive of Wellbeing founder Claire Lavelle is in the Queen's birthday honours list.

A Fife-based teacher has been recognised by the Queen for looking after the wellbeing of peers working round the clock during the pandemic.

Claire Lavelle set up The Hive of Wellbeing to help educators take care of their mental health and saw an upsurge in demand for her services when the country went into lockdown in 2020.

She is made an OBE in the Queen’s birthday honours for services to the wellbeing of students, teachers and staff in education.

Former head teacher Claire, 48, currently based in Kirkcaldy, provides coaching for teachers, early years practitioners, school leaders and support staff and was recently appointed assistant director for wellbeing and international at St Andrews University.

She said: “During the pandemic particularly, I appreciated school teachers were carrying on the incredible work they were doing and they were working tirelessly and selflessly and with utmost professionalism.

“When I set up the Hive of Wellbeing in 2017 it was always with the view of supporting the emotional wellbeing and mental health of those practitioners in schools.”

When the pandemic really hit our teachers, our educators were working right around the clock…”

Claire Lavelle

There was already a real need for such services, she said, but when Covid-19 closed schools and teachers had to quickly transform how they worked she was flat-out.

“Our teachers, our educators were working right around the clock and it wasn’t always to educate the children it was to feed them, to clothe them, to care for them,” she said.

“I offered my services and there was a lot of uptake.”

As well as providing one-to-one, group and school coaching sessions, she worked with Education Scotland and the General Teaching Council for Scotland to help raise morale and reduce isolation.

Delighted to be recognised with an award from the Queen, she said: “Really, I’m receiving this on behalf of all the educators who have done this tireless work.”

Claire began teaching in 1997 and has taught in Edinburgh, East Lothian, West Lothian and Abu Dhabi, including as head teacher of St Martin’s RC School in Tranent and assistant head teacher of Al Shohub School.

