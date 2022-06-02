The 21 best pictures from Dundee primary schools athletics championships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 400 children took part in the Dundee primary schools athletics championships at Caird Park.

And we captured some of the highlights of the event on camera.

P6 and P7 pupils from across Dundee competed in events including the 100 metres, javelin and long jump at the Ronnie McIntosh Stadium.

It was the first time the event organised by Dundee Active Schools has been held since the pandemic struck.

Below our photographs, we also have the results from all the individual events.

Pictures from Dundee primary schools athletics championships 2022:

Results:

Gold, silver and bronze winners in the individual events were:

P6 girls’ 100m – Izzy McLaren, Forthill

P6 boys’ 100m – Sam Cain, St Andrew’s RC

P6 girls’ 400m – Eloise Clark, Forthill; Isobel Piper, Barnhill; Niamh Duncan, Craigowl;

P6 boys’ 400m – Jack MacKenzie, Barnhill; Harley King, St Clement’s RC; Harris Javed, Forthill;

P6 girls’ 800m – Islay Crowe, Barnhill; Eloise Clark, Forthill; Niamh Duncan, Craigowl;

P6 boys’ 800m – Matthew Timmons, Barnhill, Max McCrudden, Barnhill; Kade Christie, Craigowl;

P6 girls’ long jump – Izzy McLaren, Barnhill; Rosie Devlin, Mill of Mains; Lily Nicolson, Barnhill;

P6 boys’ long jump – Kian Scott, Ardler; Lewis Barry, Mill of Mains; Johnathan Allan, St Clement’s;

P6 girls’ javelin throw – Skye Gourlay; St Andrew’s RC, Lacey Hutchison, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Lois, Ballumbie;

P6 boys’ javelin throw – Sam Oliver, Barnhill; Tolu Adayemo, St Andrew’s RC; Rhys Griffiths, Barnhill;

P7 girls’ 100m – Elodie Payne, Forthill; Summer Rowan, Sidlawview; Maryam Okumlaya, SS Peter and Paul’s RC;

P7 boys’ 100m – Francis Mbirikamy, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Ciaran Donald, Barnhill; Jack Brown, SS Peter and Paul’s RC;

P7 girls’ 400m – Lucy Anderson, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Abi Gorthy, Camperdown; Janet Ugwuocha, Forthill;

P7 boys’ 400m – Rafferty Low, Forthill; Jude Kelly; Ballumbie; Attilio Dellanzo, Ballumbie;

P7 girls’ 800m – Anna Sloan, Forthill; Laila Monk, Forthill; Orla McLachlan, St Andrew’s RC;

P7 boys’ 800m – Jaxson Scott, Barnhill; Matthew Millburn, Barnhill; Kayden Reilly, SS Peter and Paul’s RC;

P7 girls’ long jump – Elodie Payne, Forthill; Isla Fraser, Forthill; Sophie Taylor, Ardler;

P7 boys’ long jump – Jack Brown, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Adam Ahmed, Forthill; Owen Johnston, Barnhill;

P7 girls’ javelin throw – Anna Sloan, Forthill; Maia Baker, Barnhill; Neve Valentine, Craigowl;

P7 boys’ javelin throw – Vincenzo Giallombardo, Ballumbie; Beau Greenwell, Barnhill; Owen Johnston, Barnhill.