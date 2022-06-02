The 21 best pictures from Dundee primary schools athletics championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 21 best pictures from Dundee primary schools athletics championships

By Cheryl Peebles
June 2 2022, 12.09pm Updated: June 2 2022, 1.51pm
P7 javelin medallists Maia Baker, from Barnhill Primary School, and Anna Sloan, of Forthill. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
More than 400 children took part in the Dundee primary schools athletics championships at Caird Park.

And we captured some of the highlights of the event on camera.

P6 and P7 pupils from across Dundee competed in events including the 100 metres, javelin and long jump at the Ronnie McIntosh Stadium.

It was the first time the event organised by Dundee Active Schools has been held since the pandemic struck.

Below our photographs, we also have the results from all the individual events.

Pictures from Dundee primary schools athletics championships 2022:

Competitive spirit in the boys’ 400m race.
P6 long jump medallists: second place Rosie Devlin, from Mill of Mains Primary School, first place Izzy McLaren, from Forthill, and third Lily Nicolson, from Barnhill.
Girls going for gold in the 400m race.
There was a lot of cheering from the sidelines.
Children were encouraging their classmates.
P7 javelin winners show off their medals – bronze for Neve Valentine, Craigowl, silver for Maia Baker, Barnhill, and gold for Anna Sloan, Forthill.
Runners are egged on to the finish line.
High fives for a great effort.
Teamwork in the 400m relay race.
P6 long jump winners were delighted to get their medals, Rosie Devlin, of Mill of Mains, taking silver, and Izzy McLaren, Forthill, gold.
Competitors had plenty of support.
The boys’ 400m race.
Excitement at another victory.
Competitors cheered on their peers between their own events.
Pupils from schools across Dundee united for the championships for the first time since the pandemic.
There were team and individual events to cheer on.
Fun was had at the Dundee primary schools athletics championships 2022.
The finish line is close.
More action from the 400m race.
The turn of the girls in the 400m race.

Results:

Gold, silver and bronze winners in the individual events were:

P6 girls’ 100m – Izzy McLaren, Forthill

P6 boys’ 100m – Sam Cain, St Andrew’s RC

P6 girls’ 400m – Eloise Clark, Forthill; Isobel Piper, Barnhill; Niamh Duncan, Craigowl;

P6 boys’ 400m – Jack MacKenzie, Barnhill; Harley King, St Clement’s RC; Harris Javed, Forthill;

P6 girls’ 800m – Islay Crowe, Barnhill; Eloise Clark, Forthill; Niamh Duncan, Craigowl;

P6 boys’ 800m – Matthew Timmons, Barnhill, Max McCrudden, Barnhill; Kade Christie, Craigowl;

P6 girls’ long jump – Izzy McLaren, Barnhill; Rosie Devlin, Mill of Mains; Lily Nicolson, Barnhill;

P6 boys’ long jump – Kian Scott, Ardler; Lewis Barry, Mill of Mains; Johnathan Allan, St Clement’s;

P6 girls’ javelin throw – Skye Gourlay; St Andrew’s RC, Lacey Hutchison, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Lois, Ballumbie;

P6 boys’ javelin throw – Sam Oliver, Barnhill; Tolu Adayemo, St Andrew’s RC; Rhys Griffiths, Barnhill;

P7 girls’ 100m – Elodie Payne, Forthill; Summer Rowan, Sidlawview; Maryam Okumlaya, SS Peter and Paul’s RC;

P7 boys’ 100m – Francis Mbirikamy, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Ciaran Donald, Barnhill; Jack Brown, SS Peter and Paul’s RC;

P7 girls’ 400m – Lucy Anderson, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Abi Gorthy, Camperdown; Janet Ugwuocha, Forthill;

P7 boys’ 400m – Rafferty Low, Forthill; Jude Kelly; Ballumbie; Attilio Dellanzo, Ballumbie;

P7 girls’ 800m – Anna Sloan, Forthill; Laila Monk, Forthill; Orla McLachlan, St Andrew’s RC;

P7 boys’ 800m – Jaxson Scott, Barnhill; Matthew Millburn, Barnhill; Kayden Reilly, SS Peter and Paul’s RC;

P7 girls’ long jump – Elodie Payne, Forthill; Isla Fraser, Forthill; Sophie Taylor, Ardler;

P7 boys’ long jump – Jack Brown, SS Peter and Paul’s RC; Adam Ahmed, Forthill; Owen Johnston, Barnhill;

P7 girls’ javelin throw – Anna Sloan, Forthill; Maia Baker, Barnhill; Neve Valentine, Craigowl;

P7 boys’ javelin throw – Vincenzo Giallombardo, Ballumbie; Beau Greenwell, Barnhill; Owen Johnston, Barnhill.

