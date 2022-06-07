Anti-bullying lessons inspired by The Courier start at Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anti-bullying lessons inspired by The Courier start at Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School

By Cheryl Peebles
June 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 7 2022, 11.49am
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School pupils with teacher Ailsa Mackie and Dave Scott, of Nil By Mouth.

When children were ejected from their classroom because of their gender, beliefs, background, their classmates were bewildered.

But the hard-hitting lesson on the impact of bullying was so profound for Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School pupils they went on to raise money to help ensure other youngsters benefit.

The Fife school was among the first to receive the lesson in staying safe online in a campaign inspired by The Courier’s series on bullying.

The Courier’s special investigation looked at different types of bullying, including online abuse.

Anti-bullying speaker Dave Scott started his session at Coaltown of Balgonie by asking children questions about their identity – then sending them from the room if they were different to him.

It was his way of highlighting different types of discrimination, including sectarianism, racism and sexism, and how these can materialise in violence, verbal abuse, isolation and online abuse.

Dave is director of the equalities charity Nil By Mouth and was delivering the charity’s Pause B4 U Post programme which aims to help children better understand the impact of online bullying and discrimination.

The campaign uses a role-play workshop to encourage children to consider their online behaviour, how the material they post can be seen by others, what constitutes online abuse and what to do if it happens to them.

We don’t go into schools to sensationalise issues or to try and scare them off using and enjoying social media.”

Dave Scott, Nil By Mouth director

The pupils were so inspired by what they learned that they held a games night afterwards and raised almost £100 to support the charity’s work.

Dave hopes that work will take him to schools across Perthshire and Fife in the new school year.

He said: “The idea behind Pause B4U Post is to create an environment allowing young people to feel able to discuss how social media impacts on their lives and help them feel confident to ask for help if needed or be more aware of the potential consequences of actions.

“We don’t go into schools to sensationalise issues or to try and scare them off using and enjoying social media.

“Instead, we help them think through how they would approach realistic situations from receiving unwanted messages to dealing with group chat messages which might be discriminatory or encourage bullying.

“Coaltown of Balgonie was one of the first schools to sign up for the programme after Covid restrictions started to ease and it was such a great place to visit.

“The children had a very mature and honest discussion and the fact they felt the message was important enough to hold a fundraiser for our cause makes things even sweeter.”

Role play

Those who were ejected from the classroom at the start of the session were warned what was going to happen, but their classmates were not.

It’s an approach Dave says always provokes a strong response and illustrates discrimination in a way children can relate to.

In a role play scenario, he also sends negative messages to four pupils about a classmate who is excluded from the group then presents the class with options for responding: do nothing, leave the chat, change the subject or screenshot the image.

The experience has stuck with them and I’m sure it will continue to for many years to come.”

Teacher Ailsa Mackie

Teacher Ailsa Mackie said the workshop was one of the best the class had had.

She said: “The children were hooked the minute Dave walked through the door by his enthusiasm, humour and charisma.

“They had great fun learning some really important life lessons, particularly on communicating appropriately with their peers through social media.

“The experience has stuck with them and I’m sure it will continue to for many years to come.”

In our series on bullying we highlighted several shocking cases of bullying, offered advice on supporting children being bullied and looked at what schools and local authorities are doing to tackle the problem.

Schools can contact Nil By Mouth to arrange visits.

REBECCA McCURDY: School bullies told me I’d be nothing – but look at me now

