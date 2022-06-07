5 school snaps including the Queen’s representative talking ‘popcorn and top hats’ at nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 school snaps including the Queen’s representative talking ‘popcorn and top hats’ at nursery

By Cheryl Peebles
June 7 2022, 12.48pm Updated: June 7 2022, 1.26pm
Our round-up of news and pictures from your schools.

The Courier Schools Scrapbook provides a regular round-up of news and pictures from pupils and their teachers.

From around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross it features schools’ and nurseries’ photographs and reports of successes, events and what’s happening in their communities.

To see your school feature in The Courier Schools Scrapbook email your snaps and details to our Schools and Family team.

Auchlone Nature Kindergarten

The Lord High Commissioner joined children at play at Auchlone Nature Kindergarten. Picture supplied.

The Queen’s representative in the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland visited Auchlone Nature Kindergarten in recognition of work during lockdown.

Lord High Commissioner, the Right Honourable Lord Patrick Hodge, was shown round the outdoor nursery near Crieff by its children.

Auchlone Nature Kindergarten was home to Virtual Nature School while schools were closed, reaching 40,000 families as part of the Scottish Government’s emergency response.

Nursery founder Dr Claire Warden said: “We were honoured to have been chosen to host his Grace.

“There were lovely conversations with children about how to make popcorn, the joys of wearing a top hat and how tricky it is to look after chickens.

“As we walked through the forest, we shared stories of childhood when his Grace went for walks, played outside and embraced adventure.”

Perth High School

From left: Spencer S3, Heather McLaren, RME teacher and Perth High YPI co-ordinator, Colleen Allwood, garden community engagement facilitator, Archie S3, Euan S3, Liz Watson, garden secretary, Matthew Mackie, principal teacher of computing, and Euan S3. Picture supplied.

Visitors to Ninewells Community Garden can now identify plants using QR codes created by pupils at Perth High School.

A group of pupils developed the codes for the Youth and Philanthrophy Initiative project – and won £3,000 for the garden which will be used to buy tools, accessories and a laptop for garden volunteers.

S3 pupils Spencer, Archie, Euan and Euan were mentored by computing principal teacher Matthew Mackie.

The volunteer-run garden, in the grounds of Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, allows horticulture to support wellbeing, therapy and rehabilitation.

Oakbank Primary School

From left: Morgan Pasifull, her aunt Michelle Pasifull, who works at Aviva, Heather Jeary, Emma Hargreaves, Phoebe Shenton and Lorraine McNamara, of Aviva. Picture by Liam McNamara Photography.

Red squirrels at insurance firm Aviva’s Perth office are safer thanks to the artistic efforts of Oakbank Primary School.

Pupils created posters which have been made into road signs to warn drivers approaching the building of the presence of the protected species.

They visited the site at Pitheavlis to see their artwork in situ and try to spot some of the squirrels.

Madderty Primary School

Madderty pupils Owen, Esme, Eva and Ide with their school’s Jubilee tree. Picture supplied.

Madderty Primary School pupils have their own tree in the grounds of Crieff Hydro, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The oak is one of 70 in the hotel’s new Jubilee Woodland to mark the platinum jubilee as part of a nationwide tree planting campaign.

The Perthshire school’s eco-committee has been learning about how planting trees can help the environment, and can identify their tree by a plaque engraved with their school’s vision.

Hotel general manager Kristian Campbell said: “It was heart-warming to see how excited they were about having their very own tree in the hotel’s grounds and hear how our gift had sparked lots of interest in the classroom.”

High School of Dundee

High School of Dundee junior school’s Pupil Voice group with the gold award banner. Picture supplied.

The High School of Dundee Junior School has become the first in Dundee to gain gold status as a UNICEF Rights Respecting School.

The award demonstrates a school’s commitment to children’s rights at all levels of school life, recognising that it has fully embedded the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.

Lisa Carrie, who leads the school’s RRS work, said, “Achieving gold status was confirmation that our pupils are knowledgeable about their rights, able to advocate for the rights of those who don’t have a voice and fully aware of the powerful role they have in the High School community and beyond.”

