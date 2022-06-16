Draw Your Dad part three: 800+ kids’ pictures By Cheryl Peebles June 16 2022, 6.00am 0 comments Draw Your Dad 2022 supplements are in The Courier Monday to Friday this week. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Draw your dad Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Education team Education Baldragon Academy pupil Ashley wins McManus award for campaign tackling sexual abuse and harassment June 15 20220 Education Retired teacher David Dykes returns to Perth Academy for Queen’s MBE medal June 15 20221 Environment Pupils see baby bee hatch during beekeeping lesson at Fife primary school June 15 20220 More from The Courier Indian parents to make daughter’s graduation in Fife after dramatic last minute visa approval Dundee sex criminal attacked fellow Perth Prison inmate with sharpened toilet brush Premium Content Why is Dundee an air pollution hotspot? ‘I thought I’d seen poverty in Africa, but Scotland has shocked me’: Cost of living ‘death sentence’ fears for asthma sufferers Fight to save Dundee Palais from flames captured in dramatic pics found in archives Fife community welcomes lifeline post office talks amid fears closure would be ‘horrific’
Conversation