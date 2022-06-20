Returning to education? Find your balance with a part-time evening degree course

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you always wanted to get your degree, but thought it would be too difficult to fit education around your life? Are you ready to take the next steps to develop your knowledge and skills? You could start your journey and join others like you, with part-time study at one of the UK’s leading universities.

The University of St Andrews’ MA Combined Studies course is specifically designed for people who may have had a significant break from learning and want to fit getting a degree around their other commitments. With evening classes and the opportunity to take one or two modules per semester, you can work towards your degree whilst delving into a range of academic subjects.

Returning to education at a pace that works for you

For many people, going to university never seemed possible. Amanda, a current part-time student at St Andrews, explained:

I was part of the generation that finished school on Friday and started working on Monday with no option to go to university. Since that time, I have always wanted to do a university degree but could not give up work to attend. The evening degree is perfect for me as I can work full-time and study in the evening.

Getting a degree flexibly

The MA Combined Studies is run in the evenings, Monday-Thursday between 6.30 and 9.30pm, with students taking one or two modules each 12-week semester (which means at most two classes a week). The course offers hybrid learning so you can participate online or in person, giving that extra bit of flexibility around location.

Because the MA Combined Studies has a lot of subjects included in it, it is possible to tailor the degree to your interests. The course also helps students to build valuable and sought-after skills, including research and analytical skills, experience of preparing and giving presentations, computer literacy, and critical thinking.

Linda, a recent graduate, who transferred credits from her studies at Fife College, told us what attracted her to the evening degree.

When I discovered the St Andrews evening degree, I was excited by the idea of studying multiple subjects, which I could tailor pick to meet my own interests. I found the lived experiences of the mature students added context to class discussions that enhanced understanding of the subject.

Meeting new people

Both Amanda and Linda agreed that the community feel of the course was part of what they enjoyed most. The Lifelong Learning team runs social events for MA Combined Studies students throughout the year so there are lots of opportunities to get to know other people on the course.

Amanda has found her experience of the degree programme rewarding. “The last three years have gone by so quickly and I have enjoyed every part of attending classes, with the added bonus of meeting so many students in exactly the same position. You are never alone!”

Linda added: “The environment of mutual support and encouragement created a sense of camaraderie that made my journey a true pleasure and one I would recommend.”

What do I need to apply to the University of St Andrews?

Those applying to the course would be expected to have a basic level of education at school level, which should include English and Maths. Experience will be discussed at interview and does not have to be evidenced through formal qualifications.

Work experience, professional qualifications and other forms of evidence of ability to study will be considered. The University also offers academic support to those on the MA Combined Studies course, which can help students to adjust to study, especially if the thought of returning to education may seem daunting.

The University will be hosting an open day for those interested in part-time study on Saturday 9 July 2022, which is the perfect opportunity to get a feel for the course and meet current students on the course.

Start your journey towards a degree today. To find out more, and apply, visit the University of St Andrews website.