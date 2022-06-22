Western Gateway school catchment area plan revealed – and possible impact on Ardler and Liff emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Western Gateway school catchment area plan revealed – and possible impact on Ardler and Liff emerges

By Cheryl Peebles
June 22 2022, 6.00pm
Proposed catchment areas for new Western Gateway school and Ardler Primary School.
Proposed catchment areas for new Western Gateway school and Ardler Primary School.

More details have emerged of a new Western Gateway school and its impact on neighbouring schools, including Ardler and Liff primaries.

A proposed catchment area map has been published for the £16 million school and nursery in the west of Dundee which it is intended will be ready for August 2026 – a year later than those already living in the residential development had hoped.

The school would take in part of the catchment area of Ardler Primary School, with a building of around 18 classrooms at Dykes of Gray able to accommodate up to 520 pupils.

Proposed catchment areas for Western Gateway school (in blue) and Ardler Primary School (red). Image supplied by Dundee City Council.

All nursery and primary-aged children living in the Western Gateway would be entitled to start or transfer to the new school from August 2026, but any transport entitlement for children remaining at other schools would continue up to P7.

Most of the 121 primary-age children in the growing residential area currently attend Liff or Birkhill primary schools rather than the catchment school, Ardler.

With almost 1,300 homes in the Western Gateway by 2030, it is expected the number of primary and nursery children will grow to 446.

Impact on Ardler Primary School

Ardler Primary School, Dundee.

Part of Ardler Primary School’s catchment area would be rezoned to the Western Gateway school but a Dundee City Council draft proposal report states that this is “not anticipated to have a significant or detrimental impact upon the school or its staffing”.

Any space freed up at Ardler could be be used for a community room, an out-of-hours club, family engagement space or as a base for other services.

Impact on Liff Primary School

Liff Primary School.

More than a third – 44 – of the Western Gateway children attend Liff Primary School through placing requests.

Angus Council has recently imposed a cap on on this to ensure spaces for children living in the school’s catchment.

Creation of a new Western Gateway school and a decline in placing requests could allow this cap to be lifted.

Ardler Primary School’s existing catchment area includes the Western Gateway. Supplied by Dundee City Council.

Benefits of new Western Gateway school

The report states: “The creation of a new primary within the West of Dundee will provide rich opportunities for children to engage in a range of cultural, learning, leisure and sporting activities within their immediate locality, adding to the strength and vibrancy of the community.

“We seek to ensure that Ardler Primary School and the New Western Gateway Primary School have a viable and sustainable pupil roll and that effective teacher staffing levels are allocated and maintained, led by a range of promoted teaching staff and where appropriate, children will be able to learn within a variety of peer group opportunities.”

More children would be able to walk, cycle or scoot to school, it states.

And it adds: “The proposals provide those purchasing homes within the current and future developments in the areas with greater certainty of the location of early years and primary provision and the catchment areas they serve.”

Site of the proposed new school at Dykes of Gray. Image supplied by Dundee City Council.

What next?

Consultation on the new school will begin in August, if the process is approved by Dundee City Council’s children and families service committee on Monday.

The consultation will allow the council to apply for Scottish Government funding which would cover up to the half of the cost of the new school and nursery.

A final decision to proceed with the school’s creation is expected to be made in January 2023 by the same committee before the planning process is embarked upon.

Promised Dundee Western Gateway school will be built regardless of Scottish Government funding

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier