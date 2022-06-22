21 best pictures from Perth and Kinross Primary Jubilee Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
21 best pictures from Perth and Kinross Primary Jubilee Games

By Laura Devlin
June 22 2022, 1.30pm Updated: June 23 2022, 9.25am
The relay races.
The relay races. Pic by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Hundreds of primary school pupils across Perth and Kinross came together to compete in a special day of sporting events.

The finals of the Perth and Kinross Primary Jubilee Games – usually known as County Sports – took place at the George Duncan Arena at Perth Grammar School.

The Jubilee Games event was the culmination of school cluster qualifying events for over 1,000 primary 6 and 7 pupils throughout Perth and Kinross.

Also taking place was the relay championships which involved primary 7 pupil teams from schools across the local area.

Winners of each qualifying event then competed for the opportunity to be ‘Perth & Kinross County Champion’ in their particular sport.

See the best pictures from the Primary Jubilee Games below:

The P6 girls 800m race.
The P6 girls 800m race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Emma Knox, 12, scoops second place in the 800m race
Emma Knox, 12, scoops second place in the 800m race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Medals are given out to winners. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The 800m race starts. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The relay races. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Sophie Young, 11, from Viewlands PS takes on the long jump. 
Sophie Young, 11, from Viewlands PS takes on the long jump.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The relay races. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The crowd looks on and cheers. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Charlie Duncan, 11, from Crieff PS takes on the long jump
Charlie Duncan, 11, from Crieff PS takes on the long jump.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The P6 girls 800m race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Cheering on team mates. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Alfie Field, 11, from Dunning PS takes on the long jump.
Alfie Field, 11, from Dunning PS takes on the long jump.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The crowd looks on and cheers whilst their team mates take on the relay race.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Watching the action take place. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The crowd looks on and cheers. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The relay races.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The relay races. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Georgina Ulyatt, 12, from Intchure PS gives it her all in the relay
Georgina Ulyatt, 12, from Intchure PS gives it her all in the relay.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The p6 girls 800m race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
General shots showing the relay races.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

