21 best pictures from Perth and Kinross Primary Jubilee Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of primary school pupils across Perth and Kinross came together to compete in a special day of sporting events.

The finals of the Perth and Kinross Primary Jubilee Games – usually known as County Sports – took place at the George Duncan Arena at Perth Grammar School.

The Jubilee Games event was the culmination of school cluster qualifying events for over 1,000 primary 6 and 7 pupils throughout Perth and Kinross.

Also taking place was the relay championships which involved primary 7 pupil teams from schools across the local area.

Winners of each qualifying event then competed for the opportunity to be ‘Perth & Kinross County Champion’ in their particular sport.

See the best pictures from the Primary Jubilee Games below: