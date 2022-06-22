‘Majority of pupils missed school’ on the day of cancelled Dundee teacher strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Majority of pupils missed school’ on the day of cancelled Dundee teacher strike

By Sheanne Mulholland
June 22 2022, 6.24pm
Braeview was thought to have between 80-90% absence today.

The ‘majority of pupils’ failed to turn up to most secondary schools in Dundee on the day of a cancelled teacher strike, it is believed.

A teacher at Braeview Academy estimated pupil absence could have been as high as 80-90%, highest in more senior years and increasing after lunch.

At Morgan Academy a teacher also said absence rose after the lunch break and that there were less than 50% of pupils in school today.

Another teacher at St John’s High School said she thought there were ‘definitely less than 50% of pupils’ in attendance but guessed the actual figure was closer to 25%.

And we were told that there were around a third of pupils in attendance at Harris Academy.

The only school we spoke to which reported higher attendance figures was Grove Academy, where a teacher said there was between 60-70% attendance in his classes.

Grove Academy, on Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry.

However, he did say his classes were all S1-S3 and that he ‘wouldn’t want those figures to contradict the fact that a lot of pupils have voted with their feet’.

‘Lost learning’

Teachers commented that today will be a day of ‘lost learning’ for students, impacting both those in and out of school.

They said some planned lessons were not able to take place due to low attendance, and that some work might have to be repeated to allow pupils to catch up.

A planned teacher strike was to be held today in an attempt to stop faculties being introduced in secondary schools.

But industrial action was cancelled at the last minute yesterday after the court intervened in the dispute between teaching union EIS and Dundee City Council.

As a direct result of the ruling, the EIS suspended strike action and told its members to report to work.

Dundee City Council thereafter informed parents and carers that schools would be open as usual.

The council declined to comment on pupil absences and instead referred to a previous comment that it is ‘studying the detail’ of the Court of Sessions’ decision.

David Baxter, EIS Dundee rep, said: “The impact on pupils’ learning today will not be as big as the impact of the imposition of faculties.

“But if any finger-pointing is to be done, it’s down to Dundee City Council for not engaging in negotiations as they should have.

“Teachers turned up, we got the win we needed through the courts, not strike. We still have another strike planned if this is not resolved.”

Why was Dundee secondary teachers strike called off?

