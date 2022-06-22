Up to 200 volunteers sought to mentor young people in Dundee – here’s how to get involved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A youth charity is looking to recruit up to 200 volunteers to help mentor young people in Dundee.

MCR Pathways, a national mentoring programme delivered in 86 schools across the UK, wants volunteer mentors to sign up and support their young talent programme in Dundee.

The charity teamed up with Dundee City Council earlier this year to launch the programme in four schools: Braeview Academy, Craigie High School, Morgan Academy and St Paul’s RC Academy.

And after a success there the programme is expanding to four more schools in the city – St John’s RC High School, Grove Academy, Baldragon Academy and Harris Academy.

What is involved in the programme?

For a minimum of one year, mentors can dedicate an hour a week to help young people to build their confidence, overcome challenges, focus on education and move towards a positive future.

No experience is required, with volunteers trained locally before being matched with a young person in a nearby high school.

Matches are based on a pair’s common interests, similar personalities and shared life experiences. Mentoring begins from S3 and continues through S6.

Make a “positive impact on a young person”

Dundee City Council children and families depute convener, Councillor Roisin Smith, was among those urging people to volunteer.

She said: “We are excited to be working with MCR Pathways and I am sure this partnership will have many benefits for care-experienced and other young people across Dundee.

“I would encourage anyone who wants to become a mentor to get in touch as soon as possible. Their guidance and help will make a really positive impact on the life of a young person.”

Jessica Miller, programme manager for MCR Pathways added: “We’d love to hear from the local community who have lots to offer our young people.

“The response from our young people and volunteer mentors so far has been extremely encouraging and, as more schools come on board, it’s only going to get stronger.

“Our volunteers are from all walks of life; anyone can be a mentor, you just need an hour a week and the desire to help make a difference.

Founded in 2007, MCR’s Young Talent programme currently supports 3,500 young people each week across 15 local authorities in Scotland.

For more information on becoming a mentor, visit www.mcrpathways.org or email dundee@mcrpathways.org.