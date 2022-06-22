Up to 200 volunteers sought to mentor young people in Dundee – here’s how to get involved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Up to 200 volunteers sought to mentor young people in Dundee – here’s how to get involved

By Laura Devlin
June 22 2022, 7.00pm Updated: June 23 2022, 9.24am
A youth charity is looking to recruit up to 200 volunteers to help mentor young people in Dundee.

The charity teamed up with Dundee City Council earlier this year to launch the programme in four schools: Braeview Academy, Craigie High School, Morgan Academy and St Paul’s RC Academy.

And after a success there the programme is expanding to four more schools in the city – St John’s RC High School, Grove Academy, Baldragon Academy and Harris Academy.

Former mentee and current Dundee pupils. Pic supplied by MCR Pathways.

What is involved in the programme?

For a minimum of one year, mentors can dedicate an hour a week to help young people to build their confidence, overcome challenges, focus on education and move towards a positive future.

No experience is required, with volunteers trained locally before being matched with a young person in a nearby high school.

Matches are based on a pair’s common interests, similar personalities and shared life experiences. Mentoring begins from S3 and continues through S6.

Make a “positive impact on  a young person”

Dundee City Council children and families depute convener, Councillor Roisin Smith, was among those urging people to volunteer.

She said: “We are excited to be working with MCR Pathways and I am sure this partnership will have many benefits for care-experienced and other young people across Dundee.

“I would encourage anyone who wants to become a mentor to get in touch as soon as possible. Their guidance and help will make a really positive impact on the life of a young person.”

MCR, council staff and pupils. Pic by by MCR Pathways.

Jessica Miller, programme manager for MCR Pathways added: “We’d love to hear from the local community who have lots to offer our young people.

“The response from our young people and volunteer mentors so far has been extremely encouraging and, as more schools come on board, it’s only going to get stronger.

Jessica Miller, Programme Manager for MCR Pathways

“Our volunteers are from all walks of life; anyone can be a mentor, you just need an hour a week and the desire to help make a difference.

“We’d love to hear from the local community who have lots to offer our young people.”

Founded in 2007, MCR’s Young Talent programme currently supports 3,500 young people each week across 15 local authorities in Scotland.

For more information on becoming a mentor, visit www.mcrpathways.org or email dundee@mcrpathways.org.

Oor Fierce Girls: Looking for the next generation of Dundee teenagers to tackle peer sex abuse

