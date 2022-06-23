Monifieth High and Madras College flying high in Times Scotland School League – but half of Dundee’s secondaries are at bottom of table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Monifieth High School and Madras College have ranked among the top 10% in The Times Scotland School League.

The Angus secondary was listed 28th out of 342 schools graded and the St Andrews school 31st.

However, nine schools in Dundee, Fife and Perth – including half of the 8 secondary schools run by Dundee City Council – were among the bottom 10%.

These were:

Viewforth High School, Kirkcaldy (308)

Baldragon Academy, Dundee (311)

Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes (318)

Perth Grammar School (322)

Craigie High School, Dundee (328)

St Paul’s RC Academy, Dundee (330)

Levenmouth High School, Buckhaven (331)

Beath High School, Cowdenbeath (332)

Braeview Academy, Dundee (338)

Schools are ranked by the percentages of school leavers who obtained five or more Highers in the 2020/21 academic year.

Other measures of success

Times education correspondent Mark McLaughlin said: “Five Highers is a good measure of success, but not the only measure.

“For that reason, The Times has also published the socioeconomic profile of the top and bottom schools, which shows some punch above their weight.”

We published our own table of Tayside and Fife schools in The Courier Schools League in April.

We also spoke to head teacher of Levenmouth Academy, Ronnie Ross, about how exam performance can be a narrow measure of success and wider work schools to create the best chances for all their pupils.