Former Madras College rector David McClure awarded prestigious university prize

Former Madras College rector David McClure has been awarded a prestigious university prize in recognition for his work in helping young people across Scotland.

David McClure, who was rector of Madras College from 2013 to his retirement in 2020, was awarded the St Andrews University Medal at a graduation ceremony on Friday.

The medal was presented in recognition of his contribution to the education of young people in St Andrews and across Scotland, and the key role he has played in the relationship between Madras College and the university.

A career spanning four decades

David began his working life as an engineer on nuclear sites at Dounreay and Hunterston B before becoming a teacher in 1975.

His teaching career began teaching mathematics in Ayr and eventually spanned 45 years. In this time David taught young people in nine schools across Scotland.

His relationship with Fife began in 2001 when he was appointed depute rector at Buckhaven High School. He eventually became rector in 2003.

During his time at the helm there he was credited with helping improve attendance, behaviour and attainment.

In 2005 he was invited to meet then Prime Minister Tony Blair in recognition of his impact at the school, and then again in 2006 as one of just ten head teachers across the UK, for a one-to-one meeting to recognise his and the school’s ongoing success.

David was appointed rector of Madras College in 2013 where he was heavily involved with designing the new school building at Bell Brae – which opened its doors last year.

He was also a big supporter of the transition to the university of the school’s former South Street building, which will soon become the university’s New College.

David retired from teaching at the end of the 2019/20 school year.