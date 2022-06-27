Former Madras College rector David McClure awarded prestigious university prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Madras College rector David McClure awarded prestigious university prize

By Laura Devlin
June 27 2022, 11.30am
The medal was presented in recognition of his contribution to the education of young people in St Andrews.
Former Madras College rector David McClure has been awarded a prestigious university prize in recognition for his work in helping young people across Scotland.

David McClure, who was rector of Madras College from 2013 to his retirement in 2020, was awarded the St Andrews University Medal at a graduation ceremony on Friday.

The medal was presented in recognition of his contribution to the education of young people in St Andrews and across Scotland, and the key role he has played in the relationship between Madras College and the university.

A career spanning four decades

David began his working life as an engineer on nuclear sites at Dounreay and Hunterston B before becoming a teacher in 1975.

His teaching career began teaching mathematics in Ayr and eventually spanned 45 years. In this time David taught young people in nine schools across Scotland.

His relationship with Fife began in 2001 when he was appointed depute rector at Buckhaven High School. He eventually became rector in 2003.

During his time at the helm there he was credited with helping improve attendance, behaviour and attainment.

David McClure with Madras pupils when he was rector. Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media.

In 2005 he was invited to meet then Prime Minister Tony Blair in recognition of his impact at the school, and then again in 2006 as one of just ten head teachers across the UK, for a one-to-one meeting to recognise his and the school’s ongoing success.

David was appointed rector of Madras College in 2013 where he was heavily involved with designing the new school building at Bell Brae – which opened its doors last year.

He was also a big supporter of the transition to the university of the school’s former South Street building, which will soon become the university’s New College.

David retired from teaching at the end of the 2019/20 school year.

