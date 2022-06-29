Our comic strip winner and the best of the rest from Dundee schools competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is the comic strip by 10-year-old Kenneth Rattray which won a Dundee schools competition supported by the Evening Telegraph.

The Craigowl Primary School pupil’s (Stranger Danger) Hover Lord tale won him first place – and his illustrated story is in printed in today’s Tele.

In second place was this comic strip by Yasseen Gaddo, of Barnhill Primary School.

And in third place was a joint effort by Astyn and Seren, pupils at Fintry Primary School

Primary school children across the city were challenged to come up with an illustrated story with a health and safety message.

As well as seeing his creation printed in the Tele, Kenneth won £1,000 from MVV Environment for his school, a comic subscription and a goodie bag of other prizes.

Drawing on Dundee’s rich comic heritage, the competition was run by RAiSE (the Raising Aspirations in Science Education schools programme), MVV Environment Baldovie and the LOcHER health and safety education project.

Sarah Hynie Klemen, a primary science development officers for RAiSE in Dundee led the event.

She said: “I was amazed by the talent and creativity of Dundee’s young folk.

“We’re a city known for innovation and comic design so it was great to see this legacy come to life through the work of our youngest citizens.

“It was an amazing opportunity for them to link science, real-life scenarios, and their creative and artistic skills.”

Entries were judged by a panel including representatives from DC Thomson, Dundee City Council and Developing the Young Workforce.

Dundee prides itself on culture and creativity – it looks like we are in pretty safe hands.” Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said: “When this contest was launched we knew there would be some really high quality entries.

“Any time local children are asked to show us how creative they can be they rise to the challenge, but I was absolutely blown away by the standard of the work being produced.

“Comics are a great way to get a message across.

“Yes, they are a lot of fun, but they also speak to people in a completely different way to any other media.

“The winning strips – and by the way picking winners cannot have been easy – get the balance absolutely right.

“They are bright, colourful and engaging but also thought-provoking and meaningful.

“I can’t speak highly enough of all of those who took part in this challenge and congratulations once again to everybody involved.

“Of course I must give a special mention to Kenneth from Craigowl whose brilliant work scooped first place.

“Dundee prides itself on culture and creativity – it looks like we are in pretty safe hands.”

The best of the rest

Here are the comic strips by the other finalists: