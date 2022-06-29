Our comic strip winner and the best of the rest from Dundee schools competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Our comic strip winner and the best of the rest from Dundee schools competition

By Cheryl Peebles
June 29 2022, 11.30am Updated: June 29 2022, 1.08pm
Winner Kenneth Rattray, of Craigowl Primary School.
Winner Kenneth Rattray, of Craigowl Primary School. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

This is the comic strip by 10-year-old Kenneth Rattray which won a Dundee schools competition supported by the Evening Telegraph.

The Craigowl Primary School pupil’s (Stranger Danger) Hover Lord tale won him first place – and his illustrated story is in printed in today’s Tele.

(Stranger Danger) Hover Lord by Kenneth Rattray was the winner.
(Stranger Danger) Hover Lord by Kenneth Rattray was the winner.

In second place was this comic strip by Yasseen Gaddo, of Barnhill Primary School.

George's Great Escape by Yasseen Gaddo.
George’s Great Escape by Yasseen Gaddo.
Yaseen was presented with his prize at his school, Barnhill.
Yasseen was presented with his prize at his school, Barnhill. Picture supplied.

And in third place was a joint effort by Astyn and Seren, pupils at Fintry Primary School

Astyn and Seren’s entry.
Astyn and Seren, of Fintry Primary School, also got goodie bag prizes. Picture supplied.

Primary school children across the city were challenged to come up with an illustrated story with a health and safety message.

As well as seeing his creation printed in the Tele, Kenneth won £1,000 from MVV Environment for his school, a comic subscription and a goodie bag of other prizes.

Drawing on Dundee’s rich comic heritage, the competition was run by RAiSE (the Raising Aspirations in Science Education schools programme), MVV Environment Baldovie and the LOcHER health and safety education project.

Sarah Hynie Klemen, a primary science development officers for RAiSE in Dundee led the event.

Sarah Hynie Klemen presented Kenneth with his prize pack
Sarah Hynie Klemen presented Kenneth with his prize pack. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

She said: “I was amazed by the talent and creativity of Dundee’s young folk.

“We’re a city known for innovation and comic design so it was great to see this legacy come to life through the work of our youngest citizens.

“It was an amazing opportunity for them to link science, real-life scenarios, and their creative and artistic skills.”

Entries were judged by a panel including representatives from DC Thomson, Dundee City Council and Developing the Young Workforce.

Dundee prides itself on culture and creativity – it looks like we are in pretty safe hands.”

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said: “When this contest was launched we knew there would be some really high quality entries.

“Any time local children are asked to show us how creative they can be they rise to the challenge, but I was absolutely blown away by the standard of the work being produced.

“Comics are a great way to get a message across.

“Yes, they are a lot of fun, but they also speak to people in a completely different way to any other media.

“The winning strips – and by the way picking winners cannot have been easy – get the balance absolutely right.

“They are bright, colourful and engaging but also thought-provoking and meaningful.

“I can’t speak highly enough of all of those who took part in this challenge and congratulations once again to everybody involved.

“Of course I must give a special mention to Kenneth from Craigowl whose brilliant work scooped first place.

“Dundee prides itself on culture and creativity – it looks like we are in pretty safe hands.”

The best of the rest

Here are the comic strips by the other finalists:

Millie A, P5b, Fintry Primary School.
Nathan Davidson and Liam Jamieson, P5, Forthill Primary School.
Lacey, P5b, Fintry Primary School.
Emily, P5b, Fintry Primary School.
Olly Dammer, P5, Craigowl Primary School.
Imogen Gallacher, P7, Barnhill Primary School.
Jakub Lepper and Shane Van Der Sandt, P5, Craigowl Primary School.
Hartley, P5a, Fintry Primary School.
Annabel Hutton, P7, Barnhill Primary School.
Charlotte Tindall, P5, Forthill Primary School.
Aela and Drew, P5a, Fintry Primary School.
Dougray Low and Leask Mackie, P5, Forthill Primary School.

Last Class 2022: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier