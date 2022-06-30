‘There’s nothing for kids in Dundee anymore’: Families furious over axed firework displays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘There’s nothing for kids in Dundee anymore’: Families furious over axed firework displays

By Sheanne Mulholland
June 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 30 2022, 1.52pm
Fireworks cancelled in Dundee by councillors.
Families in Dundee are furious over Dundee City Council’s decision to axe their public firework displays.

All public firework displays at Dundee’s Baxter and Lochee parks have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, leaving many families disappointed.

The free events bring crowds of around 25,000 people to each display – around a third of the city’s population.

Scott Duncan, 52, of Forest Park Road, Dundee, used to take his own children to the displays when they were young and now his daughters take his grandchildren.

Scott Duncan.

He said: “They love it, they’ll be so disappointed to hear it’s cancelled.

“It’s one of those things everyone looks forward to at that time of year – there’s three things; Halloween, fireworks and Christmas.

“There’s nothing for kids in Dundee any more, no swimming, no bowling. When I grew up we were playing football or out, kids run amok now because there’s nothing for them to do.”

Why have Dundee firework displays been cancelled?

A study was carried out by the emergency services and it revealed the venues are no longer suitable for large gatherings.

The report was presented to councillors at the city development committee meeting on Monday, who agreed to cancel the displays due to the safety concerns.

Phil Welsh, of West Park Road, Dundee, says he thinks the decision is short-sighted as it is likely to encourage people to attempt to host their own displays.

He said: “There will be a backlash when the supermarkets sell fireworks and there are no organised displays.

“It will encourage people to have unsafe displays in their back garden.”

Phil Welsh.

The 53-year-old usually attends the displays at Lochee Park with his daughter and granddaughter, and they enjoy making a family outing of the event.

He added: “It’s something the kids look forward to, it’s going to be missed by a lot of people.

“I understand they have to make sure it’s safe for everyone and follow emergency procedures, but if that is the case and it can’t be risk assessed properly then does that signify all public events will be cancelled in the future?

“What about all the corporate events where they make money, or things like the Fake Festival in Balgay Park – will those continue?

Aimiee MacFarlane and Riley Markie at the Lochee Park fireworks in years gone by.

“It seems a bit strange they are cancelling a free event rather than a corporate one.”

£50,000 saving

By not putting on the two events, the council will save £50,000 which council leader John Alexander has suggest could be spent on Christmas events instead.

However no commitments or plans have been put in place with how the money will be spent.

During the committee meeting, Mr Alexander said: “We’re living in a cost of living crisis…and we’re literally talking about an event where we put £50,000 and set it on fire for a 15 minute display…I get all the other issues discussed (but)…there is no material benefit.”

Dundee City Council cancels firework displays for foreseeable future

