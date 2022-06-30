Proms in pictures: Morrison’s Academy Class of 2022 By Sheanne Mulholland June 30 2022, 4.20pm 0 comments Morrison's Academy prom in pictures 2022. Photographs by Crieff Photography. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Morrison's Academy prom Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Education team Education Half of eligible secondary pupils in Dundee turn down free school meals June 30 20220 Education ‘There’s nothing for kids in Dundee anymore’: Families furious over axed firework displays June 30 20221 Angus & The Mearns Programme of summer activities revealed for kids in Angus June 29 20220 More from The Courier Paolo Nutini to hold ‘intimate’ gig at Dundee venue as part of new album launch Thursday court round-up — Dodgy workman and Freeeeedom Premium Content Ian Harkes explains Dundee United contract delay and opens up on Jack Ross talks SNP drugs minister demands action on Dundee deaths within months End of line for Brechin Caledonian Railway’s £18m Levelling Up Fund bid EXCLUSIVE: Dundee bring former Carlisle United and Bradford City midfielder Danny Devine to Dens on trial
Conversation