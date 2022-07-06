Programme of FREE summer activities revealed for children in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A programme of free summer activities has been revealed for children in Fife.

Various organisations have partnered up with Fife Council to help low-income families access free activities, experiences and food during the school holidays.

The programme runs on weekdays over holidays until Tuesday, August 16 and features activities provided by Fife Council, Fife Coast and Cultural Trust, Fife Golf Trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, On Fife and Welcome to Fife.

Below, we’ve broken down what’s happening in your area.

Across Fife

Additional funding from Fife Council has been made available to Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

Using this money, the charitable trust will be offering more family-popular activities for free over the school holidays.

This includes:

Free junior swimming is being offered by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust from Monday to Sunday, 9am to 5pm.

Free football and racquet sports are available for youngsters under the age of 17 including table tennis, squash, mini tennis and badminton.

Free Bookbug sessions and LibrarYAY activities are being offered by OnFife.

Cowdenbeath

Children can enjoy football coaching at Lochgelly High School from July 4 until Friday, August 12, 10am to noon, multi-sports (from 1-3pm) and community football (9am to noon) at Beath High School from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15.

Cycling coaching is also available at Fife Cycle Park in Glencraig every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from July 11 to August 12. To book visit Active Families.

Dunfermline

There are various youth work activities taking place at Tower House Centre, Commercial School, Dunfermline on July 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22 and August 11 from noon to 2pm. Advance booking required.

Families can enjoy a bite to eat, games, activities and make up pantry bags at Touch Community Centre. The Food For Your Future Pantry sessions are on July 7, 21, 28 and August 11 from noon to 2pm. Advance booking required.

Meanwhile, summer sports day activities will be held at the James Allan Community Centre in Dunfermline on July 15 from 10am to 3pm. Advance booking needed.

Families can also meet some cool creatures and animals followed by arts and crafts at the centre on Monday, July 25 from 10am to 1pm. Needs to be booked in advance.

Accessible and focused multisport sessions for young people with physical, learning and/or spectrum related conditions are available at Dunfermline High on July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4 and 11. Sessions on these dates are from 10am to 11am for P1 to P7 and 11am to noon for S1. Needs to be booked in advance.

A fun day with bouncy castles, arts and crafts and face painting is also on at the school on Friday, July 29 from 11am to 2pm. No booking required.

A Teddy Bear Toddle and picnic is taking place at Townhill Loch followed by an outdoor Bookbug session on Monday, August 1 from 11am to 1pm. Places need booked in advance.

Glenrothes

The free Fife Walking Initiative Bums off Seats is taking place in the area. All walks are led by a trained team of volunteer walk leaders. Bums Off Seats healthy walks are taking place every Tuesday and Saturday.

Participants should meet outside the Kingdom Shopping Centre at Marchmont Gate at the west end on Tuesdays from July 19 to October 4 at 12.30pm and on Saturdays, from July 16 to October 1, people should meet at Glenrothes Community Sport and Health Hub, Gilvenbank Park, Pitcoudie Avenue, at 10am for a 10.15am start.

Kirkcaldy

Families can enjoy free walks and story-telling at a different location in and around the town each week. They include the Wizard Walk and story on July 12 (participants should meet at 10.30am in Beveridge Park car park), stories about nature in Ravenscraig Park on July 19 (meeting in Ravenscraig car park at 10.30am).

There is also a walk to the Point in Burntisland to hear about Burntisland Castle on July 26 (meeting at Burntisland Library at 10.30am) and a walk to Seafield Tower in Kirkcaldy on August 2. Participants should meet at Seafield car park at 10.30am. Advance booking required.

Leven

Graffiti art activities are taking place at Sandybrae Community Centre on July 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 from 11am to 4pm. Needs to be booked in advance.

While a free family wellbeing event with kids activities, from August 8 to 12, 9.30 am to 3pm and Friday Fives football (every Friday from 7-9pm) are on offer at Levenmouth Academy Community Use.

North East Fife

Family roadshows with various workshops and activities is taking place at Cupar YMCA/YWCA on July 8 and 29 from 1 to 3pm along with summer fun activities for primary age children on July 12, 19, 26, August 2 and 9 from 10am to noon.

A pirate party including lunch is on at Rio Community Centre in Newport-on-Tay on July 12 from noon to 1.30pm for youngsters aged five to 10.

The centre is also offering an animal experience including a snack, suitable for all ages, on July 14 from 1 to 2pm and a disco with archery, snow bubbles and afternoon tea on July 15 from 3 to 5pm. This is for youngsters aged five to 14.

Family bike cycles take place at Tayside Institute Community Centre in Newburgh on July 13, 20, 27, August 3 and 10 from 6 to 8pm.

South and West Fife

A family fun programme offers activities for all the family at Blairhall Community Centre on July 12, 19, 26, August 2 and 9 from 11.30am to 2pm along with separate outdoor play sessions. Advance booking required.

There will be summer activities for the family at Rosyth Orchard on July 13, 20, 27, August 3 and 10 from 2 to 5pm. Advance booking required.

Families can also learn how to cook healthy, budget-friendly meals together at Oakley Community Centre on July 14, 28 and August 11 from 10.30am to noon. Places need to be booked.

Summer fun projects featuring historical themed, craft activities are on at Ballast Bank Community Centre in Inverkeithing on July 7, 14, 21, 28 and August 4 and 11 from 3 to 5pm. No booking required.

There are also healthy walks and story-telling events.

‘Take advantage of free activities’

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for community & leisure, said: “Our GoFife website is full of inspiration, helping people find fun activities to do in Fife this summer.

“Anyone looking for something to do with their kids will find the site gives links and information to a whole host of affordable activities across Fife.”

Emma Walker, chief executive for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to extend our offering to families this summer.

“I’d encourage as many families as possible to take advantage of the free activities on offer.”

Further details of events taking place and how to book is available on the GoFife website