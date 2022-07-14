Perthshire teen to represent Team GB at European Youth Olympic Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire teenager has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival this summer.

Evan Davidson, who is a pupil at Strathallan School, will join a 16-strong junior squad heading out to Banská Bystrica, Slovakia in July.

At 15 years old, Evan is one of the youngest swimmers selected for the squad and his selection follows impressive performances for his age-group – including his performance in the junior 400 IM final at the British Championships in April.

The European Youth Olympic Festival is a biennial multi-sport event for youth athletes from the 50 member countries of the association of European Olympic committees.

A successful year

Evan’s selection for the Team GB squad is another milestone in an already successful year for the teen.

Earlier this month he was named Scottish junior champion in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 butterfly and 50 breaststroke at the Scottish National Open Swimming Championships.

Evan also won 11 medals, nine of which were gold at the Scottish National Age Group Championships in April, and broke two district age-group records at the Midland District Championships in November 2021, records previously held by former Strathallan students Joe Lipworth and Scott MacLay.

Speaking about the upcoming European Youth Olympic Festival, Evan said: “I’m excited to compete against other racers my age from across Europe and see where I stand.

“It will be a big step in my career and hopefully there will be more to come.”

“He has a great work ethic”

Evan’s coach, head of swimming at Strathallan, Elaine Johnston, will also be heading to Banská Bystrica.

Elaine, who herself competed for Scotland in 1986 at the Commonwealth Games, said she was thrilled to get the opportunity to support Evan and the other 15 young British swimmers in Slovakia.

“I am honoured to be selected to help coach the junior squad and I feel privileged to get to head out with Evan and support him and his peers as they take on some of the best young swimmers from across Europe”, she said.

“He has a great work ethic which he brings to the school pool every day and that is now paying off as he emerges into the junior ranks of the swimming elite in the UK. These games will prepare him for any future major games.”