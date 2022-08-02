POLL RESULTS: How old should children be to stay home or go out alone? Here’s what our readers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
POLL RESULTS: How old should children be to stay home or go out alone? Here’s what our readers say

By Cheryl Peebles
August 2 2022, 9.10am Updated: August 2 2022, 9.25am
Poll results: Here's when readers said it was ok for children to be home or out alone.
Poll results: Here's when readers said it was ok for children to be home or out alone.

At what age can you leave a child home alone when you go out?

And how old should kids be before they can go out to the play park or to meet their friends unsupervised?

Hundreds of readers responded when we posed these questions – dilemmas for almost every parent at some point of their children’s lives.

And the ages with most votes were 14 for leaving children at home themselves and 10 for allowing them out on their own.

But in both cases the majority said that it depended on the individual child.

The polls also prompted debate on our social media pages.

Nicci Watson said: “I leave my 14 year old at home alone when I need to but she is mature and able to look after herself.

Parents might feel more comfortable leaving a younger child with an older sibling. Stock image from Shutterstock.

“Wouldn’t happen if I didn’t feel she was capable enough.

“Think it just depends on the maturity of the child and the responsibility of the adult as the parent to judge when their children are safe and responsible enough to do so.”

Paul Gray pointed out there’s no specific legal requirement and said: “It comes down to how responsible your child is if they can be left alone.”

When to allow children out to play unsupervised was “less about age and more about maturity and capability” according to Alison Stewart, who said: “You know your own child and hopefully the friends they will be going out to play with.”

Whether children have to cross busy roads will influence parents’ decisions.

Mandy Mitchell said: “My son is 7 and gets to a park about 1/4 of a mile away. He doesn’t have to cross the road and can hear me if I shout on him.. still it’s so nerve racking.”

Our poll results:

At what age is a child old enough to be left home alone?

  • It depends on the individual child – 38.28%
  • 14 – 15.31%
  • 12 – 14.83%
  • 16 – 9.57%
  • 13 – 8.61%
  • 15 – 4.78%
  • 11 – 3.83%
  • 9 – 1.91%
  • 10 – 1.91%
  • 8 or under – 0.96%

When is a child old enough to go out alone?

  • It depends on the individual child – 27.5%
  • 10 – 22.5%
  • 8 – 16.25%
  • 7 – 7.5%
  • 9 – 7.5%
  • 12 – 7.5%
  • 11 – 5%
  • 6 or under – 2.5%
  • 13 – 2.5%
  • 14 or over 1.25%

What is the law? And what’s the advice?

There is no law in Scotland which stipulates the age at which they can start leaving a child home alone.

Leading children’s charity NSPCC advises against leaving children until they are 12 – and only then if they are comfortable with the idea.

The advice is a little more vague when it comes to being allowed to go out and play with friends or walk to the shops alone.

But the charity has a guide to help parents decide whether their child is ready for the responsibility.

While there is no legal age requirement, parents could still be prosecuted for neglect in some cases.

Under the Children and Young Persons (Scotland) Act 1937, parents or carers could be convicted of neglect and fined or imprisoned if they are deemed to have neglected or abandoned a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

At what age can you let your children go out to play on their own?

