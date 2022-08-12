VIDEO: Youngsters at DSMT rehearse for their first show in three years, Madness musical Our House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

VIDEO: Youngsters at DSMT rehearse for their first show in three years, Madness musical Our House

By Sheanne Mulholland
August 12 2022, 9.36am Updated: August 12 2022, 9.42am

‘Dips in confidence’ in young people due to the pandemic have been blasted away through rehearsals for a musical, says one director.

Kris Mordente, director of Madness musical Our House, at Dundee Schools Musical Theatre, says he has seen the social effects of the pandemic on young people involved ‘turned on their head’.

The company began rehearsing for the show in October last year and next week they will open at Gardyne Theatre on August 17 – their first show in three years.

The 23-strong cast is made up of S4-6 pupils from schools across Dundee and Angus, with every secondary school in the city being represented as well as Monifieth High and Forfar Academy.

Kris, who is also a drama teacher at Harris Academy, said: “We definitely saw young people’s confidence and resilience have a wee bit of a dip but here at DSMT we’ve certainly seen that turn on it’s head.

Kris Mordente, director of Dundee Schools Musical Theatre’s production of Our House.

“At the start, a lot of them came in tentatively and stayed within their school groups but that changed as we mixed up the groups – it’s all about coming together as one to put on a performance.

“Maybe it was a slightly slower start but with the people we’ve got in the room, although we saw dips in confidence, it came back within a few weeks and it was just like old times.”

The group will today finish a three-day residential stay in St Andrews where they have been rehearsing and putting the finishing touches on the show.

Prior to this another DSMT group of 54 pupils in S1-3 also had a residential rehearsal session for their show, High School Musical, which comes to the stage the following week.

Making new friends

17-year-old Theo Burke, who has been involved with DSMT since he was in S1, says one of the best things about it is meeting new people and making new friends.

Theo Burke.

Theo, who plays lead role Joe in Our House, said: “I’ve met a lot of people from all different backgrounds and all walks of life.

“During the break because of Covid I sort of became more distant from my friends at DSMT and closer to my school friends.”

Having just finished S6 at St John’s High School, Theo says coming back to do another show in his final year of school has allowed him to reconnect with friends.

He will go on to study medicine at the University of Dundee, and says DSMT has taught his many useful transferable skills, such at taking direction from others and teamwork.

Co-star Sophie Roden, also 17 and a former St John’s High School pupil, plays the lead female role, Sarah, in Our House.

She said: “I’ve always like singing and had seen the DSMT posters about school and wanted to give it a try.

Sophie Roden during rehearsal.

“It’s been quite a lot of work but I’ve learned so many new things – improved my dancing and acting skills.

“And I’ve gained the ability to make new friends. I would probably be quite shy otherwise but now I’m able to connect with new people though dancing and musical stuff and seeing what they enjoy as well.”

Sophie, who will study modern history and philosophy at the University of St Andrews, added that she intends to carry on her interest by joining a theatre group at university.

Our House runs from Aug 17 to 20 inclusive at the Gardyne Theatre and High School Musical runs from August 24 to 27 inclusive at the same theatre.

Tickets for either show can be purchased at Dundee Box Office.

Get your tickets for Dundee Schools Music Theatre’s return to stage with Madness and Disney shows

