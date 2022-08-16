Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 100,000 children and young people will spill through school doors across Tayside and Fife as the summer holidays come to an end.

And more than 7,000 of them are embarking on their first day at school, as the new intake of P1 pupils.

Dundee and Angus children return to class today and those in Fife and Perth and Kinross tomorrow.

Among those taking the big step from nursery to primary school are Brechin twins Lexi and Angus Arthur.

The five-year-olds are starting at Andover Primary.

Mum Suzanne Arthur said: “Lexi is much more excited about starting school than Angus is.

“She is a bit more confident in herself than he is.”

Suzanne has asked for them to be in different classes, so they can have time apart from each other and make their own friends.

I’m going to play with all my friends and it’s going to be awesome!” Lexi Arthur, 5

She said: “Lexi is most looking forward to seeing all her friends again and she is looking forward to absolutely everything.

“She says ‘I’m going to make lots of pictures, I’m gonna draw lots of pictures for mummy and daddy, I’m going to play with all my friends and it’s going to be awesome!’

“Angus is playing his cards very close to his chest – he says ‘I’m going to like my teacher’, that’s all he has really said.

“I think they will both be quite nervous. But I think when it comes to it, I will have Lexi waving me off and Angus holding onto my leg.”

Monifieth friends Annabel Dickie, Aria Whyte, Lewis Croll, Felix Mulholland and Aurla Wilson will all be starting Seaview Primary School together.

In Dundee Rex Paton, 5, is excited but nervous to start at St Ninian’s RC Primary School.

Mum Gemma said: “He’s so ready for the term to start now and has been excited up until the weekend past.

“Now the day is almost here, he’s voiced how nervous he is and is definitely more apprehensive than I thought he would be.

“Once he gets in and sees a familiar face in his friend from nursery I know he’ll be fine and be ready to learn and make even more friends along the way.”

Starting school together in Fife

Starting school tomorrow in Fife are best friends Callum Jack, 5, and Jack Hutchison, 4, who will be joining Capshard Primary School in Kirkcaldy.

Callum’s mum Kerri Doig said both boys can’t wait to start school.

She said: “Callum has been asking me since the schools broke off for the summer, ‘am I going to school yet?, ‘is it a school day yet?'”

Jack is most excited about seeing his friends, said mum Gemma Conner.

Although he will be in a different class from Callum, the boys’ teachers often work together on activities.

Gemma said: “Hopefully he will still be able to see quite a bit of him.

“They are really close and it ‘s nice they are starting school together.”

Meanwhile, five-year-old Joe Suttie is looking forward to starting P1 at Greyfriars Primary in St Andrews.

Back to school: What you need to know