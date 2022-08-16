Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife

By Debbie Clarke
August 16 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 16 2022, 9.22am
The friends are all starting P1 together at Seaview Primary School in Monifieth - Lewis Croll, Felix Mulholland, Annabel Dickie and Aurla Wilson. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
The friends are all starting P1 together at Seaview Primary School in Monifieth - Lewis Croll, Felix Mulholland, Annabel Dickie and Aurla Wilson. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Around 100,000 children and young people will spill through school doors across Tayside and Fife as the summer holidays come to an end.

And more than 7,000 of them are embarking on their first day at school, as the new intake of P1 pupils.

Dundee and Angus children return to class today and those in Fife and Perth and Kinross tomorrow.

Among those taking the big step from nursery to primary school are Brechin twins Lexi and Angus Arthur.

The five-year-olds are starting at Andover Primary.

Mum Suzanne Arthur said: “Lexi is much more excited about starting school than Angus is.

Twins Lexi and Angus Arthur (5) who will be starting P1 at Andover Primary in Angus. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“She is a bit more confident in herself than he is.”

Suzanne has asked for them to be in different classes, so they can have time apart from each other and make their own friends.

I’m going to play with all my friends and it’s going to be awesome!”

Lexi Arthur, 5

She said: “Lexi is most looking forward to seeing all her friends again and she is looking forward to absolutely everything.

“She says ‘I’m going to make lots of pictures, I’m gonna draw lots of pictures for mummy and daddy, I’m going to play with all my friends and it’s going to be awesome!’

“Angus is playing his cards very close to his chest – he says ‘I’m going to like my teacher’, that’s all he has really said.

“I think they will both be quite nervous. But I think when it comes to it, I will have Lexi waving me off and Angus holding onto my leg.”

Monifieth friends Annabel Dickie, Aria Whyte, Lewis Croll, Felix Mulholland and Aurla Wilson will all be starting Seaview Primary School together.

From left new Seaview Primary School pupils Annabel Dickie, Aria Whyte, Lewis Croll, Felix Mulholland and Aurla Wilson. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Nursery friends and soon-to-be classmates Aria Whyte and Felix Mulholland.
Starting school: Annabel Dickie and Aurla Wilson in their new Seaview uniforms.

In Dundee Rex Paton, 5, is excited but nervous to start at St Ninian’s RC Primary School.

Rex Paton will be joining St Ninian’s RC Primary School.

Mum Gemma said: “He’s so ready for the term to start now and has been excited up until the weekend past.

“Now the day is almost here, he’s voiced how nervous he is and is definitely more apprehensive than I thought he would be.

“Once he gets in and sees a familiar face in his friend from nursery I know he’ll be fine and be ready to learn and make even more friends along the way.”

Starting school together in Fife

Starting school tomorrow in Fife are best friends Callum Jack, 5, and Jack Hutchison, 4, who will be joining Capshard Primary School in Kirkcaldy.

From left: Best friends Callum Jack (5) and Jack Hutchison (4) from Fife who are starting P1 at Capshard Primary, Kirkcaldy together on Wednesday. Pic: Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Callum’s mum Kerri Doig said both boys can’t wait to start school.

She said: “Callum has been asking me since the schools broke off for the summer, ‘am I going to school yet?, ‘is it a school day yet?'”

Jack is most excited about seeing his friends, said mum Gemma Conner.

Although he will be in a different class from Callum, the boys’ teachers often work together on activities.

Gemma said: “Hopefully he will still be able to see quite a bit of him.

“They are really close and it ‘s nice they are starting school together.”

5-year-old Joe Suttie is starting P1 at Greyfriars Primary School in St Andrews, Fife. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

Meanwhile, five-year-old Joe Suttie is looking forward to starting P1 at Greyfriars Primary in St Andrews.

5-year-old Joe Suttie is starting P1 Greyfriars Primary School in St Andrews, Fife. Joe is waved off by mum Lisa Chan ands Dad Andy as he heads off. Pic: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Back to school: What you need to know

