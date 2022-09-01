Results are in – Try a specialist tutor from Kip McGrath today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Results are in! After a long hiatus due to Covid 19, last month students received their results from their first in-person exams since 2019. For many students, English and Maths can be challenging. Complicated workbooks and puzzling formulas just don’t cut it when your child is struggling with their learning in school.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

What can and should you do when your child needs extra help? A Kip McGrath specialist tutor in Perth and Dundee will guide your child through their learning journey, providing a complete and effective learning experience.

Personalised learning from specialist tutors in Perth

Kip McGrath offers online and in-centre tuition in English and in Maths.

“We believe that English and Maths are the building blocks of a child’s education, and that identifying problems in these areas can benefit learning across the curriculum” said Yvette.

These personalised learning programmes are designed for primary – secondary students.

Maths tuition with Kip McGrath

When working with a specialist Kip McGrath tutor, your child can expect a comprehensive maths programme that covers all curriculum topics your child learns in school. A Kip McGrath tutor will work with your child to cover fundamentals such as Maths Core, Maths Problems, and Algebra. Depending on your child’s needs, a specialist private Kip McGrath tutor will work with your child to create a tailor-made approach. From decimals to percentages, time tables to fractions and more – the Kip McGrath Math programme is designed to teach children basic mathematical concepts and transferrable skills to better help them learn.

Is your child ready for more challenging work? The Kip McGrath Maths programme also includes extension modules and more complex, advanced activities for senior students who want to improve their skills.

English tuition with Kip McGrath

The Kip McGrath English programme aims to fill in the gaps in spelling, reading, comprehension and grammar. Kip McGrath specialist tutors cater for students of all reading levels, from virtual non-readers through to those that experience minor difﬁculties with their learning development. This tailor-made curriculum covers all aspects of English that students are expected to learn throughout school.

The Kip McGrath English programme focuses on five key areas: early reading, reading, spelling, comprehension, and English (vocabulary development and grammar). With the help of a Kip McGrath tutor, your child can improve in phonemics, spelling, comprehension, grammar, written expression, vocabulary development, and more.

Parents and educators pave the way from Dundee to Perth

Parents and educators Yvette and Chris Hill run the Kip McGrath centre in Dundee and will soon bring their expertise to Perth. Yvette’s background in education made her an integral part of her children’s learning. Yvette developed her skills through years of teaching in primary and secondary schools in Perth and surrounding areas, specialising in helping children overcome barriers to learning.

For Chris and Yvette, educating became more than a box-ticking exercise. Using the Kip McGrath approach to learning, they have successfully supported students in Dundee to improve and achieve in their learning. Working with students and parents together to identify gaps in knowledge, Kip McGrath specialist tutors guide each child, helping them develop knowledge, skills and understanding to progress at a pace that suits them.

Since 2017, the Hills ran the Kip McGrath centre in Dundee. The centre now provides online and in-person support to primary and secondary students in Maths and English. With a leading team of highly skilled and experienced tutors, the Dundee centre is one of 260 Kip McGrath centres around the UK.

The Hills are keen to connect the local children with their team of specialist tutors in Perth: “We’re offering online assessments and lessons now and hope to open our very special new centre soon” says Yvette.

Find the right programme for your child today

Finding the best way to teach your child and foster their education is no simple feat. When you feel like your child is being left behind or struggling in school, it’s easy to feel lost in the woods. Let a Kip McGrath specialist tutor in Perth or Dundee help you and your child find success and invest in your child’s education today.

Learn more about Kip McGrath and find the right path for your child today.