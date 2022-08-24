Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school

By Cheryl Peebles
August 24 2022, 6.00am
Dancers Lucy Patton, Elizabeth Rudge, Erynn Henderson ,Michalina Maluk and Ashley Morrison proudly display the collection of trophies they have collected. Pictures by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.
Dancers Lucy Patton, Elizabeth Rudge, Erynn Henderson ,Michalina Maluk and Ashley Morrison proudly display the collection of trophies they have collected. Pictures by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.

Five dancers from a Blairgowrie school have amassed an incredible 150 trophies between them in just a year.

Ashley Morrison, 14, Erynn Henderson, 14, Michalina Maluk, 10, Lucy Patton, 13, and Libby Rudge, 9, are pupils of Linda Napier at Strathmore School of Dance.

The Highland dancers collected the prizes at competitions across Scotland and even as far afield as Canada.

They include awards won locally at Strathmore Highland Games in June.

Michalina Maluk, 10, admires one of the trophies.

What’s even more impressive is that the girls stayed on top of their game despite losing two years of in-person classes during the pandemic.

While classes were halted by Covid at the school’s studios they continued to practice their art at home in sessions Linda run over Zoom.

The trophies are those they have won since competitions resumed after lockdown.

They gathered their silverware together for a special celebration at the dance studios in Reform Street – and our photographer was there to capture the occasion.

Trophies were gathered together at the dance studios to show how well the five have done over the past year.

Proud Linda said: “Seeing this amount of trophies won by only five dancers over 12 months made me extremely proud.

“None of us had any idea there were to be as many trophies.

“We are lucky to have such hard working dancers and supportive parents.”

Linda ran her own dance school, Napier School of Dance, for many years in Arbroath and Forfar but now concentrates on training the Highland dancers at Jenni Peters’ Strathmore School of Dance.

The school runs classes for children from pre-school to the end of secondary school in various types of dance, including ballet and contemporary.

