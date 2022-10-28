Four Monifieth girls awarded Gold Stars after raising money for Ukrainians

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two lots of sisters have been awarded Courier Gold Stars after together raising nearly £1,000 for Ukrainian war victims.

Eden and Airlie Burns made and sold earrings, while their friends Alana and Iona Jamieson sold handmade bracelets.

The girls, who all attend Seaview Primary School in Monifieth, donated the money raised to victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine through different methods.

Alana and Iona raised £450 and handed their money over to Monifieth Church, who passed on a clothing voucher to four Ukrainian families and some essentials.

They made 225 bracelets from clay beads and sold them to family and friends, making to order of colour preference and personalisation.

Alana, aged 11, said: “We do clay beads as a hobby and decided they would be good to make bracelets.

“We spent several weekends and several nights after school making them – we got really fast at the end.

“We feel really happy that we were able to help people.”

Eden and Airlie made 300 pairs of earrings from modelling clay and raised a further £440 by selling them to family, friends and through their school.

The sisters sent their funds, via another school, directly to a contact in Ukraine who was rehoming pets and in return they received photographs of the how their money was spent.

Stacy Burns, mum to Eden and Airlie, says the girls were moved when they heard of the war and wanted to do something to help.

She said: “They didn’t want any special credit for it, they just wanted to do something.

“I was really impressed, it was their idea and I knew it would make a difference so we went with it.”

Stacy nominated all four girls for a Courier Gold Star in recognition of their kind idea and hard work in making a success of it.

The youngsters were delighted when presented with their awards and looked forward to wearing their badges to school.

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star award is aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.