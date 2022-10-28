Four Monifieth girls awarded Gold Stars after raising money for Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four Monifieth girls awarded Gold Stars after raising money for Ukrainians

By Sheanne Mulholland
October 28 2022, 6.00am
Four Seaview Primary School pupils awarded Courier Gold Stars.
Four Seaview Primary School pupils awarded Courier Gold Stars.

Two lots of sisters have been awarded Courier Gold Stars after together raising nearly £1,000 for Ukrainian war victims.

Eden and Airlie Burns made and sold earrings, while their friends Alana and Iona Jamieson sold handmade bracelets.

The girls, who all attend Seaview Primary School in Monifieth, donated the money raised to victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine through different methods.

Alana and Iona raised £450 and handed their money over to Monifieth Church, who passed on a clothing voucher to four Ukrainian families and some essentials.

They made 225 bracelets from clay beads and sold them to family and friends, making to order of colour preference and personalisation.

Seaview Primary School pupils Eden Burns, Airlie Burns, Iona Jamieson and Alana Jamieson have been awarded a Gold Star for making and selling jewellery.

Alana, aged 11, said: “We do clay beads as a hobby and decided they would be good to make bracelets.

“We spent several weekends and several nights after school making them – we got really fast at the end.

“We feel really happy that we were able to help people.”

Eden and Airlie made 300 pairs of earrings from modelling clay and raised a further £440 by selling them to family, friends and through their school.

The sisters sent their funds, via another school, directly to a contact in Ukraine who was rehoming pets and in return they received photographs of the how their money was spent.

Stacy Burns, mum to Eden and Airlie, says the girls were moved when they heard of the war and wanted to do something to help.

Eden, Airlie, Iona and Alana with their Gold Star certificates and badges.

She said: “They didn’t want any special credit for it, they just wanted to do something.

“I was really impressed, it was their idea and I knew it would make a difference so we went with it.”

Stacy nominated all four girls for a Courier Gold Star in recognition of their kind idea and hard work in making a success of it.

The youngsters were delighted when presented with their awards and looked forward to wearing their badges to school.

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star award is aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Dundee fundraiser Catherine Letford, 10, gets a Courier Gold Star for her charity work

