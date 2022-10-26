College… an affordable alternative to university. Top 5 things to consider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

College… an affordable alternative to university. Top 5 things to consider

In partnership with Fife College
October 26 2022, 11.33am
Fife College graduates proudly pose for photos on their graduation day
Graduates prove studying for a degree at your local college can be more affordable.

There are many factors to consider before deciding to pursue higher education, including affordability during this current cost of living crisis.

Committing to spending three or four years at university can be daunting for those considering starting a degree. But choosing a college route to a degree offers the flexibility to achieve your goals.

Here are things to keep in mind when choosing where to study:

5 things to consider when choosing to study at college:

Fife College graduates pose in their togas and diplomas on graduation day. Fife College is an affordable college for many students
Fife College offers the perfect pathway to a degree despite challenges posed by the cost-of-living crisis.

1. Affordability of costs

Results of the 2022 National Student Money Survey of Save the Student show that the average student’s monthly living costs came to £924. The biggest chunk of that goes to accommodation costs at an average of £418. That’s already more than half of a student’s monthly budget.

Living costs have also seen a 14% increase since the 2021 National Student Money Survey. Now, 82% of students worry about making ends meet. Due to financial concerns, 52% have even thought about dropping out of university at some point.

That’s why studying at a local college is a great way to cut down living and travel costs rather than moving to a new city.

Staying close to home also means you’ll also be near your family and friends – a support system that will prove to be invaluable as you embark on your studies!

2. Flexible options

For those who left school or those looking to boost their career options, studying at a local college can be treated as a stepping stone. Unlike university where you have to commit to three or four years of study, college offers the flexibility to take things one year at a time and keep your options open.

3. Qualifications each year

For each year of study, college students gain a recognised qualification.

Fife College for example, works with universities across Scotland and beyond to ensure that students who study a Higher National qualification for one or two years get that full credit for their studies, as well as the option to then progress on to a degree course.

This means that having a Higher National Certificate (HNC) could give a student direct entry to year two of your chosen degree course, while a Higher National Diploma (HND) could provide direct entry into year three.

Aleksandra Ogorzalek smiles as she wears her toga on graduation day. She finished her course at Fife College, an affordable college for students
Aleksandra Ogorzalek worked her way up to completing her BA (Hons) Accounting with Finance with Fife College.

4. Strong links with local industry

Are you eyeing institutions that have close links with local industry so you can gain real-life work experience while you study? Look for a college that can give you learning options that will fit your family and work life.

5. Multiple pathways to a degree with university partners

Fife College has been working to increase access to degree pathways with over 450 formally agreed routes mapping HNC/D qualifications into degree courses now in place with 15 universities throughout the UK. This means that every subject area now offers at least one articulation route for every HND course on to the third year of a related degree course.

Fife College also allows students to remain at college while studying their full degree with some Honours courses also available, at the College’s Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy campuses in subject areas such as business, accounting, computing and learning difficulties/disabilities.

This is a great opportunity for students who are unable to relocate due to personal or family commitments to complete their degree locally, often in smaller class sizes than universities too.

With greater affordability and flexibility, more students are discovering why college is the perfect place to start their journey towards a degree qualification.

For more information about studying towards a degree, visit Fife College’s website.

