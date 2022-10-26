College… an affordable alternative to university. Top 5 things to consider

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are many factors to consider before deciding to pursue higher education, including affordability during this current cost of living crisis.

Committing to spending three or four years at university can be daunting for those considering starting a degree. But choosing a college route to a degree offers the flexibility to achieve your goals.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Here are things to keep in mind when choosing where to study:

1. Affordability of costs

Results of the 2022 National Student Money Survey of Save the Student show that the average student’s monthly living costs came to £924. The biggest chunk of that goes to accommodation costs at an average of £418. That’s already more than half of a student’s monthly budget.

Living costs have also seen a 14% increase since the 2021 National Student Money Survey. Now, 82% of students worry about making ends meet. Due to financial concerns, 52% have even thought about dropping out of university at some point.

That’s why studying at a local college is a great way to cut down living and travel costs rather than moving to a new city.

Staying close to home also means you’ll also be near your family and friends – a support system that will prove to be invaluable as you embark on your studies!

2. Flexible options

For those who left school or those looking to boost their career options, studying at a local college can be treated as a stepping stone. Unlike university where you have to commit to three or four years of study, college offers the flexibility to take things one year at a time and keep your options open.

3. Qualifications each year

For each year of study, college students gain a recognised qualification.

Fife College for example, works with universities across Scotland and beyond to ensure that students who study a Higher National qualification for one or two years get that full credit for their studies, as well as the option to then progress on to a degree course.

This means that having a Higher National Certificate (HNC) could give a student direct entry to year two of your chosen degree course, while a Higher National Diploma (HND) could provide direct entry into year three.

4. Strong links with local industry

Are you eyeing institutions that have close links with local industry so you can gain real-life work experience while you study? Look for a college that can give you learning options that will fit your family and work life.

5. Multiple pathways to a degree with university partners

Fife College has been working to increase access to degree pathways with over 450 formally agreed routes mapping HNC/D qualifications into degree courses now in place with 15 universities throughout the UK. This means that every subject area now offers at least one articulation route for every HND course on to the third year of a related degree course.

Fife College also allows students to remain at college while studying their full degree with some Honours courses also available, at the College’s Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy campuses in subject areas such as business, accounting, computing and learning difficulties/disabilities.

This is a great opportunity for students who are unable to relocate due to personal or family commitments to complete their degree locally, often in smaller class sizes than universities too.

With greater affordability and flexibility, more students are discovering why college is the perfect place to start their journey towards a degree qualification.

For more information about studying towards a degree, visit Fife College’s website.