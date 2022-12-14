9 of the best entries for our Christmas elf picture competition so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

9 of the best entries for our Christmas elf picture competition so far

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 14 2022, 1.05pm
An elf wrapped up the sofa at Sammi-jo Gray's home in Arbroath. Image submitted.
Christmas elves have been getting up to mischief in many homes, from wrapping up sofas to diving into balloon-filled baths.

Their antics are making children across Tayside and Fife smile and we joined in the fun last week by launching our festive competition.

We’ve been inundated with entries for our Christmas elf competition and below we have selected some of the best entries so far.

But there’s still plenty of time to send your submission – and in doing so you could win a £50 toy voucher.

We’ve been impressed with the creativity of your elves and look forward to seeing what else your magical friends get up to.

An elf took a ride on a drone in Invergowrie. Image supplied by Claire Robins.

To enter our competition, simply upload a photo of your elf by December 22 using our digital entry form.

A selection of photographs will be shown online and printed in the Evening Telegraph.

Best Christmas elf entries so far

Elf magic show. Image supplied by Alison Silvester, in Perth.

Dave Lord, Evening Telegraph editor, said: “At the Tele we love getting into the festive spirit and it has been great to be inundated with some truly fantastic pictures.

“I am not sure where these naughty elves get their inspiration but they are certainly finding themselves in some quite incredible situations.

Elf camping in Carnoustie. Image supplied by Ashley Laing.

“The quality of submissions so far has been epic but we are sure there are plenty more pictures of mischievous elves that could be sent in.”

Elf candy tap at home in Monifieth. Image supplied by Sharron Phin.

Images are in no particular order and are not a reflection of finalists. Other entries not shown here are still being considered.

Watching the fish. Image supplied by Beau Hanningan, in Dundee.
Elf bubble gum. Image supplied by Kimberley Thommeny in Dundee.
Elf dress up. Image supplied by Nicola Elliott, Perth.
‘Oor Chippy’ elf reading. Image supplied by Sarah Carlin, Dundee.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented