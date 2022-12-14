9 of the best entries for our Christmas elf picture competition so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Christmas elves have been getting up to mischief in many homes, from wrapping up sofas to diving into balloon-filled baths.

Their antics are making children across Tayside and Fife smile and we joined in the fun last week by launching our festive competition.

We’ve been inundated with entries for our Christmas elf competition and below we have selected some of the best entries so far.

But there’s still plenty of time to send your submission – and in doing so you could win a £50 toy voucher.

We’ve been impressed with the creativity of your elves and look forward to seeing what else your magical friends get up to.

To enter our competition, simply upload a photo of your elf by December 22 using our digital entry form.

A selection of photographs will be shown online and printed in the Evening Telegraph.

Best Christmas elf entries so far

Dave Lord, Evening Telegraph editor, said: “At the Tele we love getting into the festive spirit and it has been great to be inundated with some truly fantastic pictures.

“I am not sure where these naughty elves get their inspiration but they are certainly finding themselves in some quite incredible situations.

“The quality of submissions so far has been epic but we are sure there are plenty more pictures of mischievous elves that could be sent in.”

Images are in no particular order and are not a reflection of finalists. Other entries not shown here are still being considered.