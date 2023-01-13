Perthshire teen Iona Smith awarded Gold Star for 100 hours of volunteering at Rainbows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Perthshire teen Iona Smith awarded Gold Star for 100 hours of volunteering at Rainbows

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 13 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 13 2023, 1.21pm
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Perthshire teen has been awarded a Courier Gold Star for her role as a volunteer leader at Rainbows.

Iona Smith, 14, has clocked up an impressive 100 hours of volunteering at the Auchterarder Rainbows unit.

Iona, herself a Girl Guide, supports the five and six-year-old girls at the unit and helps with the running of the activities.

She has also attended outings and overnight trips with the children and hopes to become a young leader for the Girl Guides in the near future.

Iona Smith with her Gold Star award and Rainbow leader Louise Emmett, who nominated her. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Louise Emmett, leader of the Auchterarder Rainbows, says the girls have developed a special bond with Iona and her efforts go above and beyond.

In recognition of Iona’s hard work, Louise nominated her for one of our Gold Star awards.

Upon receiving the award during the Christmas break, Iona said: “I’m shocked, it’s a nice surprise. I feel very happy, it’s a big achievement.

“I’ve done Rainbows for a while. It makes me happy to see them so happy doing the activities and helping them learn more skills.”

Iona plans to put her award certificate on her wall and wear her badge to Guides.

Iona Smith with her Gold Star award. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Parents Sarah Wheelans and Adam Smith added that this is the first award Iona has received outside of Guides.

Sarah said: “We’re really proud of her. She loves helping out at Rainbows and they absolutely love her.

“It’s good for Iona’s confidence and her future career and the girls benefit from the peer support of someone closer to their age.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Education

A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
New teacher strikes: Here's how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers' strike…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Schools to close again next week as union confirms teacher strikes in Angus, Fife…
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about 'planet B' or can space exploration help…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
How many Freddos can a teacher's wages buy now? Fife teacher's chocolate bar inflation…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Why we are striking: Fife teachers reveal the cutbacks at home and impact on…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Striking secondary teachers give Education Secretary 'poor' report card at her Fife office

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
A Courier Gold Star has been awarded to Iona Smith in recognition of her volunteering at Rainbows. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks