Baldragon pupils put smiles on faces singing carols for the elderly

Baldragon Academy pupils put smiles on faces as they sung carols and festive favourites for elderly people in their community.

The pupils visited Harestane Nursing Home, on Harestane Road, and Balgowan Court sheltered housing complex, on Balgowan Drive.

Their efforts were well received and even encouraged some to get up and dance.

It was the first time children from the school had visited Harestane Nursing Home and 52 of the home’s residents joined in with the singing activity.

Margaret Brand, the care home’s manager, said: “It was fantastic. The clients loved it and the girls were just brilliant.

“The ones who were able to joined in and some got up to dance. It was a lovely way to start the day.”

In the afternoon, the home put on its own Christmas party for the residents, and it’s looking forward to a fish and chip tea on Christmas Eve, followed by a traditional turkey dinner the next day.

Margaret added: “These things take the clients back to what they would have done at home with their own children and grandchildren.

“It gives them the sense things are normal for them and a homely Christmas.”

After this first session, the pupils then went on to sing at Balgowan Court, as youngsters from the school do every year.

Manager John McLean said: “It went really well. There weren’t as many tenants as last time because a lot of them were out doing other things but the ones that were there enjoyed it.”

The visit is one of many festive activities on offer for tenants over the festive period.

Nursery children have also been in for Christmas crafts and the facility has its own social group which organises events, including a Christmas party.

John added: “Mixing with the local community is good for the tenants from a social side of things and they really enjoy it.”