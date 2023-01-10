Primary teachers in Angus take part in national strike, forcing schools to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Primary teachers in Angus take part in national strike, forcing schools to close

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 10 2023, 3.43pm Updated: January 10 2023, 11.19pm
Primary teachers in Angus, including those at Warddykes Primary, Arbroath, joined a national strike. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Primary teachers in Angus, including those at Warddykes Primary, Arbroath, joined a national strike. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Teachers at primary schools across Angus took to picket lines in a national strike which forced all primaries in the area to close.

They are calling for a 10% pay rise for teachers amid the cost-of-living crisis and in a bid to save the quality those working and entering in the profession.

Industrial action was organised by teaching unions EIS, NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS).

Mike Callaghan, EIS Angus’ rep, said: “The education budget has been cut so far back that they’re not trimming fat anymore, they’re severing limbs.”

The unions have together rejected a 5% raise and the latest offer of up to 6.85% for lowest-paid staff.

Mike added: “The feeling is one of exasperation at the offer. It’s the same offer they’ve presented several times and we’ve repeatedly said no to.

Teachers on the picket line at Inverbrothock primary, Arbroath, in Angus, as part of national strike. Image: Supplied by EIS Angus.

“And now we’re a bit annoyed at the politics. They’re saying they’ve been speaking to teachers but they’re not.

“We don’t want to be on strike again but there were no discussions before last week and they keep coming back with the same offer – we need a new offer.”

Ongoing discussions

Talks on Monday afternoon failed to reach a resolution, with no new pay offer on the table from the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla.

After the meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said there had been ‘some positive progress’ but only a ‘significantly improved’ offer could end the dispute.

Teachers on the picket line at Langlands Primary, Forfar, in Angus, as part of national strike. Image: Supplied by EIS Angus.

The union hopes fresh talks could take place towards the end of the week.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Yesterday’s SNCT meeting provided a crucial opportunity to further discuss potential areas for agreement.

“While there was a shared understanding that the talks were focussed on examining options for compromise, rather than tabling a new offer, dialogue was constructive.

“We value our teaching workforce and recognise the vital importance of an agreement on pay, but we cannot escape the unprecedented pressures facing Scotland’s budget.

“While we have been clear that a 10% pay increase is unaffordable within the Scottish Government’s fixed budget, we remain absolutely committed to a fair and sustainable pay deal.”

More strikes to come

Today’s action follows a strike by the EIS union which resulted in the closure of all Scottish schools on Thursday, November 24.

Secondary schools were affected again when teaching union NASUWT Scotland led industrial action on December 8.

Tomorrow secondary schools in the area will close for strike action and further strikes are planned to take place in Angus only on Friday January 20.

