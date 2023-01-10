Primary teachers in Angus take part in national strike, forcing schools to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teachers at primary schools across Angus took to picket lines in a national strike which forced all primaries in the area to close.

They are calling for a 10% pay rise for teachers amid the cost-of-living crisis and in a bid to save the quality those working and entering in the profession.

Industrial action was organised by teaching unions EIS, NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS).

Mike Callaghan, EIS Angus’ rep, said: “The education budget has been cut so far back that they’re not trimming fat anymore, they’re severing limbs.”

The unions have together rejected a 5% raise and the latest offer of up to 6.85% for lowest-paid staff.

Mike added: “The feeling is one of exasperation at the offer. It’s the same offer they’ve presented several times and we’ve repeatedly said no to.

“And now we’re a bit annoyed at the politics. They’re saying they’ve been speaking to teachers but they’re not.

“We don’t want to be on strike again but there were no discussions before last week and they keep coming back with the same offer – we need a new offer.”

Ongoing discussions

Talks on Monday afternoon failed to reach a resolution, with no new pay offer on the table from the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla.

After the meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said there had been ‘some positive progress’ but only a ‘significantly improved’ offer could end the dispute.

The union hopes fresh talks could take place towards the end of the week.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Yesterday’s SNCT meeting provided a crucial opportunity to further discuss potential areas for agreement.

“While there was a shared understanding that the talks were focussed on examining options for compromise, rather than tabling a new offer, dialogue was constructive.

“We value our teaching workforce and recognise the vital importance of an agreement on pay, but we cannot escape the unprecedented pressures facing Scotland’s budget.

“While we have been clear that a 10% pay increase is unaffordable within the Scottish Government’s fixed budget, we remain absolutely committed to a fair and sustainable pay deal.”

More strikes to come

Today’s action follows a strike by the EIS union which resulted in the closure of all Scottish schools on Thursday, November 24.

Secondary schools were affected again when teaching union NASUWT Scotland led industrial action on December 8.

Tomorrow secondary schools in the area will close for strike action and further strikes are planned to take place in Angus only on Friday January 20.