Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Secondary schools are closed across Tayside and Fife as teachers take to the picket lines in a second day of strike action.

Teachers from several unions joined forces to strike together, in a bid to minimise disruption to pupils while campaigning for better pay.

It follows a day of action yesterday when primary schools were closed across the country due to the action, including in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Below we bring you some pictures of picket lines at secondary schools across the region.

Dundee strike pictures

Angus

Perthshire

Fife

The strikes are organised by teaching unions EIS, NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS) are all taking part in the industrial action.

Further days of action will be held on:

Tuesday January 17 – Perth and Kinross

Wednesday January 18 – Fife

Friday January 20 – Angus

Thursday February 2 – Dundee City