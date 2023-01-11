Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 11 2023, 12.55pm
Secondary teachers are on strike across Tayside and Fife, including those at Harris Academy in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Secondary teachers are on strike across Tayside and Fife, including those at Harris Academy in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Secondary schools are closed across Tayside and Fife as teachers take to the picket lines in a second day of strike action.

Teachers from several unions joined forces to strike together, in a bid to minimise disruption to pupils while campaigning for better pay.

It follows a day of action yesterday when primary schools were closed across the country due to the action, including in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

Below we bring you some pictures of picket lines at secondary schools across the region.

Dundee strike pictures

Pictures of secondary teachers on strike: Grove Academy, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Secondary teachers at the picket line at St John’s High School, Dundee. Image: EIS Dundee.
Striking secondary teachers at Braeview Academy. Dundee. Image: EIS Dundee.
Secondary teachers on strike at Baldragon Academy, in Dundee. Image: EIS Dundee.
Secondary teachers strike in pictures: Morgan Academy, Dundee. Image: EIS Dundee.

Angus

Secondary teachers on strike at Monifieth High School, Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Secondary teachers on strike in pictures: Carnoustie High School, Angus. Image: Supplied by EIS Angus.
Secondary teachers  as they take to picket lines at Montrose Academy, in Angus. Image: Supplied by EIS Angus.

Perthshire

Secondary teachers on the picket line at Perth High School. Image: Phil Hannah / DC Thomson.
Secondary teachers on strike in pictures: Perth High School. Image: Phil Hannah / DC Thomson.

Fife

Secondary teachers at the picket line at Glenwood High School, Glenrothes, Fife. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Secondary teachers on strike in pictures: Glenrothes High School, Fife. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Secondary teachers on strike at Bell Baxter High School, Cupar, Fife. Image: Supplied by EIS Fife.
Secondary teachers strike at Levenmouth Academy, in Fife. Image: Supplied by EIS Fife.

The strikes are organised by teaching unions EIS, NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes Scotland (AHDS) are all taking part in the industrial action.

Further days of action will be held on:

  • Tuesday January 17 – Perth and Kinross
  • Wednesday January 18 – Fife
  • Friday January 20 – Angus
  • Thursday February 2 – Dundee City

