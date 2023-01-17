We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as more schools are closed

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 17 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 17 2023, 1.13pm
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Education

We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim's father
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
'She could have died': Ex-cop blasts Waid Academy for not reporting school assault to…
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
4
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
4
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Waid Academy schoolboy 'knocked unconscious in fight' on same day girl assaulted in Fife…
Children toasting marshmallows on a campfire.
How a Fife charity uses outdoor play to help children come to terms with…
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Are you ready to choose a new independent school in Perthshire?

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
We hit the streets of Dundee to gauge public opinion on teacher strikes. Image: DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented