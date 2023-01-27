Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer charity

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 27 2023, 6.00am
Alex Triggs received a Courier Gold Star award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Alex Triggs received a Courier Gold Star award. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Arbroath youngster Alex Triggs has dedicated two years of his life to growing his hair so that he can donate it to charity.

The ten-year-old decided to grow his hair for the Little Princess Trust after learning that some children with cancer grow up with no hair.

He had just turned nine when he made the decision and had to wait for his hair to grow to a minimum length of 30cm before he could give it to the charity to be made into a wig.

Now his hair has reached 39cm and he’s aiming for the 41cm target which is the charity’s most needed minimum length.

Alex Triggs measures his hair length. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

In recognition of his dedication to the worthy cause, Alex has been awarded with one of our coveted Courier Gold Stars.

The Hayshead Primary School pupil said: “I haven’t got an award for anything that’s outside of school before.”

Alex has raised £1,350 through his JustGiving page for the cause and his family plan to host a fundraising event when his hair will be cut.

He added: “I really like it, I kind of want to keep it. I’m going to grow it again when it’s cut but this time it’s for me.

“My little brother wants to do it too.”

Alex Triggs, shortly before be decided to grow his hair. Image: Supplied by Kris Triggs.

A proud family

Alex was nominated for the Gold Star award by his auntie, Jodie Smith.

She said: “He’s been growing it for a long time and is happy to get some recognition for that – it’s not the reason he is doing it but he does appreciate it.

“He loves to help out others and is always doing things for his sisters and brother.

“We’re really proud of him.”

Alex with dad Kris Triggs and his Gold Star award. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Alex’s dad, Kris Triggs, said: “When he saw the charity and what they do, he wanted to help. He didn’t like the thought of kids suffering with cancer and growing up without hair.

“I don’t think he realised how long it would take when he decided to do it but he’s stuck to it.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

