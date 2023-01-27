Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath youngster Alex Triggs has dedicated two years of his life to growing his hair so that he can donate it to charity.

The ten-year-old decided to grow his hair for the Little Princess Trust after learning that some children with cancer grow up with no hair.

He had just turned nine when he made the decision and had to wait for his hair to grow to a minimum length of 30cm before he could give it to the charity to be made into a wig.

Now his hair has reached 39cm and he’s aiming for the 41cm target which is the charity’s most needed minimum length.

In recognition of his dedication to the worthy cause, Alex has been awarded with one of our coveted Courier Gold Stars.

The Hayshead Primary School pupil said: “I haven’t got an award for anything that’s outside of school before.”

Alex has raised £1,350 through his JustGiving page for the cause and his family plan to host a fundraising event when his hair will be cut.

He added: “I really like it, I kind of want to keep it. I’m going to grow it again when it’s cut but this time it’s for me.

“My little brother wants to do it too.”

A proud family

Alex was nominated for the Gold Star award by his auntie, Jodie Smith.

She said: “He’s been growing it for a long time and is happy to get some recognition for that – it’s not the reason he is doing it but he does appreciate it.

“He loves to help out others and is always doing things for his sisters and brother.

“We’re really proud of him.”

Alex’s dad, Kris Triggs, said: “When he saw the charity and what they do, he wanted to help. He didn’t like the thought of kids suffering with cancer and growing up without hair.

“I don’t think he realised how long it would take when he decided to do it but he’s stuck to it.”

