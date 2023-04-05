‘Seizing all opportunities’: What to expect from Senior School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

‘Seizing all opportunities’: What to expect from Senior School

Kilgraston school offers an insight into what Senior School is like.

In partnership with Kilgraston School
A Kilgraston pupil with a guitar. Kilgraston is one of the best Perth and Kinross schools.

Heading to secondary school can be a daunting experience for pupils, but it does not need to be when you pick the right school.

Kilgraston Senior School is one of the leading Perth and Kinross schools. They understand just how to look after your child’s needs!

Could this be the best secondary school for your child? Kilgraston headteacher, Mrs Tanya Davie thinks so. The Courier sat down for a chat with her.

Why is Kilgraston one of the top Perth and Kinross schools for senior pupils?

Mrs Davie said: “Kilgraston offers pupils the chance to be themselves, to be in a safe and secure environment and to grow to become confident young people. We are a family, and this ethos is central to Kilgraston. People are not judged; studying and working hard is a positive thing. It is a caring environment which allows and supports our young people as they prepare themselves for the next stage of their lives, whatever this may be.

A Kilgraston senior pupil by a piano. Kilgraston is one of the best Perth and Kinross schools.
Kilgraston gives children the opportunity to excel.

“During the school day, life is busy for our pupils, we want to stretch them and push them to seize all the opportunities Kilgraston has to offer. We have clubs and activities over lunchtime and after-school, allowing pupils to grow not only in the academic sense but to amass ‘soft skills’ and talents. Sport and fitness play an important part in our school day, and we offer specific Sports Academies over lunchtime.

“This sees our top athletes across sports, such as hockey and tennis, sharpen their skills with our Academy coaches which include David Stott, a former GB Hockey coach, and Billy McNeil, a former Scottish tennis champion. Alongside these opportunities, we offer academic support every day via subject surgeries after school. This encourages our pupils to strive to grow their understanding in subjects and aim for top results.”

A real focus on the extracurriculars

Mrs Davie added: “Kilgraston offers an outstanding academic programme in a family environment. We know each and every one of our families – here, you are not just a name. In our Senior School and into our Sixth Form, we will nurture your child’s strengths and encourage them to develop their skills and pursue their passions. Our pupils are engaged with their education, and they are supported not just by staff in a classroom environment but by activities, external competitions, and events.

A Kilgraston pupil with a tennis racket. Kilgraston is one of the best Perth and Kinross schools for extracurricular activities for students.
Kilgraston offers a rounded experience for its pupils.

“Because we know our pupils so well, parents and pupils are kept up-to-date and informed of how they performing in their studies. Our systems then allow us to flag to both pupils and their families of any changes, and should this be a drop, we have a supportive system in place to get any pupil back on track,”

A well-rounded experience

Kilgraston Senior School also places a lot of focus on not just the educational experience for pupils, but the extracurricular experiences too.

The school believes that these are incredibly important in shaping the pupil experience.

Mrs Davie said: “In our academic and extracurricular provisions, Kilgraston provides children and young people with a framework to excel in whatever speciality they are passionate about. For many of our pupils, this is often, multiple specialities with pupils taking part in sport, expressive arts and STEM activities.

“Horse-riding plays an important part of Kilgraston life, as we are the only school in Scotland to have an on-site equestrian centre. More broadly this is part of an active outdoors aspect to school life where mobile phones are not permitted during the school day and pupils are encouraged to be present and to take part. As our Senior School and Sixth Form are girls only, events such as sports day highlight this with pupils unbridled in their enthusiasm and passion to take part.”

Have a look at the Kilgraston Senior School and Sixth form website for further information on the school, their curriculum and their extracurriculars. 

