Partnership Home Education

How do I get into university if I’ve been out of education for years?

Course gives everyone the chance to study for a degree.

In partnership with Abertay University
Students studying on AHEAD as a first stop towards getting into university

For many the idea of getting into university can seem a distant dream. They see too many barriers before them and have too many doubts about their own ability.

In some cases it may be that they have been away from academic study for too long. Others may fear they do not have the required level of literacy or numeracy skills. In truth, too many feel they are simply not the “right type” for university – not well enough educated or from the right background. For them the whole thing can seem too intimidating and complex.

But there is no need for it to be that way. There are pathways available to guide your journey into university no matter your background or academic history.

Abertay University in Dundee runs the AHEAD programme – a vital stepping stone for those looking to get into higher education. The course is free and open to anyone in Scotland who has been out of education for three years or more. It equips applicants with the skills, resources and, perhaps most importantly, confidence to make the jump into studying for a degree.

Claire Gammie, the university’s Widening Access Officer, is the first point of contact for the course. She has seen its benefits over the years and knows the rewards reaped by students.

Claire says: “I’ve seen so many nervous people who say, ‘I’d really like to go to university but it’s just not what people like me do.’ By talking with them we can see if the AHEAD course is right for them. It will take you over the barrier of being somebody who never dared to find out about higher education into a really welcoming place with a group of people who are the same as you.”

How can AHEAD help me with getting into university?

The beauty of the AHEAD course is that it specifically prepares you for university. Students are taught skills that most likely haven’t been covered in school but are vital to studying for a degree.

Claire adds: “We have a really friendly team who will take you through everything, including matriculating as a student. They’ll teach you all the skills you’ll need to succeed here at Abertay.”

But perhaps most importantly, students who complete AHEAD successfully automatically get a place on the degree course of their choice.

There is a wide range of courses available for students to choose from with the most popular being:

  • Mental Health Nursing
  • Psychology & counselling
  • Criminology
  • Sport & exercise
  • Biomedical science

So what does it involve?

Student studying for AHEAD
Students do two evenings a week and learn to study in a comfortable and practical way.

The AHEAD programme runs two evenings a week (Monday and Wednesday, 6.30pm-9pm). In the first semester you’ll study one module, Skills for Study in Higher Education, which allows you to strengthen key areas for getting into university, including:

• Communication
• IT
• Literacy
• Numeracy

In the second semester, the two subject-based modules will be directly linked to your chosen degree. These modules are:

• Access to Science and Technology
• Access to Social Science
• Access to Business
• Access to Health and Sport Science
• Access to Computing

What do the students say?

Abertay University exterior
Abertay University offers an outstanding learning environment and range of courses.

Corinne Carrie joined the AHEAD programme after years away from academic work. She wanted to test herself after finding her previous career unfulfilling. But getting into university had always seemed out of reach. The course fitted perfectly around her family life and has opened up new horizons.

Corinne says: “I entered the Ahead programme to challenge myself but also because I had taken a career break after having my second daughter. I couldn’t bear the thought of returning to a clerical role which I had no passion for and my grades at school meant I couldn’t easily access a degree in mental health nursing.

“What I have acquired is confidence in my academic abilities. I had never felt like a competent learner before beginning the curriculum and finishing the modules. It is significantly different from school, which was the last time I did any academic work – 20 years ago.

“It has also given me something for myself. My achievements have been centred around raising my children for so long that having the option to do something for myself gave me a good boost of confidence and identity.

“I’d recommend the programme to anyone who doesn’t enjoy their job or has always wanted to go into higher education but finds it daunting. The support provided by the academic staff is so helpful and the modules cover a range of subjects, making it really interesting. The course doesn’t cost anything, the degree options upon completion are vast and classes are only two evenings a week, making it easier to fit around work and family life.”

Now is the time to start

Students on the AHEAD course have ranged in age from 18 to 66. So it really never is too late to realise your dream of getting into university.

Claire adds: “The students I talk to are saying, ‘Wow, I never thought I’d be able to do this.’ They get such a sense of achievement. If you want to boost your confidence, come on the AHEAD course and you’ll achieve more than you ever thought possible.”

Abertay University’s AHEAD course runs from September until May. If you want more information or would like to chat to someone, contact Claire at c.gammie@abertay.ac.uk. 

