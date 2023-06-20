Creative Media or Computing and Digital Technologies Courses at Fife College: The first steps into the future of employment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

Creative Media or Computing and Digital Technologies Courses at Fife College: The first steps into the future of employment

2 Subject areas from Fife College can boost your chances of employment.

In partnership with Fife College
Students studying digital media and technologies courses at Fife College with film equipment in a studio.

It is often said that if you can turn your hobby into a job, it becomes the most fulfilling thing in the world. Want to feel inspired? Consider studying Creative Media or Computing and Digital Technologies Courses at Fife College.

Fife is home to Scotland’s most successful college for students going from course to career after completing their studies. Fife College offers a range of learning opportunities, from vocational training and professional qualifications, to the opportunity to start studying for a degree that will help boost your chances of employment and success.

Student doing Digital Media Courses at Fife College.
If you’re looking for a career that will help you stand out in an increasingly digital world, Fife College is the right place to start.

Fife College offers flexible study schedules for select courses so there’s plenty of time and opportunity to expand your existing knowledge or learn something new while you have a regular day job.

Take a look at two subject areas on offer at Fife College that can equip you with the skills you need to soar into the future of employment: Creative Media and Computing and Digital Technologies.

Creative Media courses at Fife College

Student pictured studying Creative Media and Digital technologies courses at Fife College.
This degree teaches you the practical skills and knowledge you need to turn your creative passion and talent into a successful freelance career.

Many people dream of turning their love for photography, sound production, videos, film, TV, or radio into a successful career. In Scotland, there are over 15,000 businesses and more than 70,000 people working in the creative industry. There are also many freelancers and students who contribute to this exciting field, and the demand for creative talents is increasing.

Fife College offers a wide range of courses for people interested in creative media. These courses can be taken part-time or full-time, and they cover subjects like Media and Communications, Screen Production, Visual Communications, Sound Production, Photography and Broadcast Media.

Scotland now has about 15% of all the film and television production spaces outside of London and the South East. With plans in place to build even more facilities, this means there are lots of exciting opportunities for talented people in this industry.

The college provides opportunities for hands-on experience through work placements with local employers, and its lecturers are experts in the industry, giving students everything they need to succeed and become valuable contributors and producers within the creative industry sector.

Fife College has recently invested over £250,000 in additional state-of-the-art digital and audio-visual equipment to create a new Media Production Hub at its Glenrothes campus.

If you want to take your creative media studies to a higher level, Fife College can help you with that too. After completing an HNC (which is equivalent to the first year of a degree) or an HND (equivalent to the second year) you can progress to a creative degree course at one of the college’s many partner universities.This means that there is no need for you to move away to university, or commit to a four-year degree course. Instead, you can study locally at your local college, taking your degree one year at a time, and gain a recognised qualification for each year of study.

Fife College also delivers an innovative BA (Hons) degree in Creative Enterprise for those studying a creative industries course. Developed in collaboration with Queen Margaret University, the Creative Enterprise degree allows students to study all the way up to Honours degree level, without leaving Fife College.

This degree teaches you the practical skills and knowledge you need to turn your creative passion and talent into a successful freelance career. You’ll learn about business and commercial skills, and in your final year, you’ll create a detailed business plan as your final project, which will prepare you for a sustainable future career in an increasingly digital world.

Computing and Digital Technologies courses at Fife College

A classroom of students studying working on computers, studying digital media courses at Fife College.
Fife College aims to bridge the gap between the demand for digital skills and the number of people with those skills.

Would you like to be part of an exciting industry in Scotland that’s growing quickly? Consider studying in Computing and Digital Technologies courses at Fife College.

One in ten of all Scottish vacancies are in the technology sector, and within this sector employment is forecast to grow by 3.2% between 2022-25 compared to a Scotland-wide increase of 1.2%. The industry contributed almost £6 million to the Scottish economy in 2023 and there is room for growth.

Forecasts indicate there will be around 15,600 job openings for tech professionals each year across the whole economy. With 82 percent of all job applications these days requiring digital skills, studying in Computing or a Digital Technologies Courses at Fife College is a no-brainer.

Fife College offers a variety of courses in subjects like computer games development, cyber security, software development, 3D animation, and digital design.

Stewart McDonald, the faculty director of Creative Industries at Fife College, said: “The digital technology industry in Scotland is expected to grow a lot in the coming years. But they need more qualified people to fill the jobs. Fife College wants to help with that by giving people the skills they need to succeed in the digital industry.

There are lots of opportunities in this field. Whether you’re interested in making video games, coding, working in healthcare, or even tourism, digital skills can open a lot of doors for you, and at Fife College we are here to help guide you into a successful career in this industry.”

No matter your age, background or level of proficiency, anyone can study Creative Media and Computing and Digital Technologies Courses at Fife College. Don’t wait any longer! Apply today and start your journey towards an exciting career in the digital world with Fife College.

