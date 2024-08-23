High School of Dundee welcomes all to its 2024 open morning

This event is an opportunity for visitors to explore the school, engage in meaningful conversations, and experience firsthand what makes the High School of Dundee a unique and special place for learning.

The open morning is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing visitors to spend as much or as little time as they wish exploring the school. Choosing the right learning environment is a significant decision, and the open morning aims to provide a relaxed atmosphere where visitors can explore at their own pace without feeling any pressure or obligation.

The morning will begin with performances by the School’s choir, pipe band and orchestra. These performances will showcase just a small portion of the diverse co-curricular activities available to pupils at the High School of Dundee with an opportunity to explore other co-curricular activities also on offer.

One to one tours

One of the main aspects of the open morning is the pupil-led tours of the school. These tours offer a unique perspective, allowing visitors to hear directly from pupils about their experiences, daily routines and the many opportunities available at the School. The pupils’ enthusiasm and honesty provide valuable insight into the School’s environment, highlighting what makes the High School of Dundee a special place to learn and grow.

Martin, a parent who visited the open morning last year, said: “We found the Open Morning really useful as it was so pupil centred in that we heard from current pupils and met current pupils. It gave us a good idea of what sort of people the school was producing – happy, confident and polite. There were no airs and graces with the pupils. The Open Morning allowed a chance to speak to the pupils and teachers to get much more of an inside view.

“We found the open day to be really relaxed in that the teachers had their classrooms set up to allow future pupils to take part in activities. Trying an experiment in physics and role playing with the masks in the drama department were real hits with our boys. We almost ran out of time as there was so much to try and do. Speaking to teachers about the work and work load helped us understand expectations.

“While we are only currently sending our eldest to the high school part of the school, both of our boys left the open day saying how much they wanted to go to the school. If you’ve ever been in Dundee then it is a school that you will have passed so many times. It was nice to see what it is actually like inside and what the learning experience is actually like.”

In addition to the tours, visitors will have the chance to meet and hear from the Rector Mrs Hudson, who will provide an overview of the School’s ethos, academic programs, and the extensive range of co-curricular activities. This presentation will give visitors a clear understanding of the School’s vision and how it strives to nurture each pupil’s potential, both academically and personally.

Exploring co-curricular opportunities

At the High School of Dundee, learning extends well beyond the classroom. The open morning will offer a detailed look at the wide variety of co-curricular groups available to pupils. Whether prospective pupils are interested in sports, music, drama or various clubs and societies, they will find something that aligns with their passions. Participation in these activities not only enriches the pupils’ school experience but also helps them develop essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership and time management.

A welcoming environment

While the school’s historic architecture may convey a sense of formality, the atmosphere within is warm, friendly and genuinely welcoming. Behind the grand pillars lies a community that is approachable and open. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions or voice any concerns they may have, whether related to academic expectations, daily life at the School or co-curricular opportunities. The staff and pupils are ready to provide the information needed to help families make informed decisions about their children’s future.

This open morning is an opportunity to explore and consider. There is no obligation to make immediate decisions or commitments. The School is not focused on securing immediate enrollments but rather on starting a conversation. For some families, the event may be the beginning of a longer journey with the School; for others, it might be a chance to explore and then move on. Either way, the School is delighted to welcome all visitors and help them discover what makes it a special place.

Register your place today or simply head along on the day and take the first steps towards an education that will pave the way towards a bright future.