High School of Dundee welcomes all to its 2024 open morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

High School of Dundee welcomes all to its 2024 open morning

The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21, offering a comprehensive look into the school’s vibrant life.

In partnership with The High School of Dundee
Two students from the Highschool of Dundee reading a book.
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.

This event is an opportunity for visitors to explore the school, engage in meaningful conversations, and experience firsthand what makes the High School of Dundee a unique and special place for learning.

The open morning is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing visitors to spend as much or as little time as they wish exploring the school. Choosing the right learning  environment is a significant decision, and the open morning aims to provide a relaxed atmosphere where visitors can explore at their own pace without feeling any pressure or obligation.

The morning will begin with performances by the School’s choir, pipe band and orchestra. These performances will showcase just a small portion of the diverse co-curricular activities available to pupils  at the High School of Dundee with an opportunity to explore other co-curricular activities also on offer.

One to one tours

High School of Dundee pupils.
Learn about the opportunities provided by the High School of Dundee.

One of the main aspects of the open morning is the pupil-led tours of the school. These tours offer a unique perspective, allowing visitors to hear directly from pupils  about their experiences, daily routines and the many opportunities available at the School. The pupils’ enthusiasm and honesty provide valuable insight into the School’s environment, highlighting what makes the High School of Dundee a special place to learn and grow.

Martin, a parent who visited the open morning  last year, said: “We found the Open Morning  really useful as it was so pupil centred in that we heard from current pupils and met current pupils. It gave us a good idea of what sort of people the school was producing – happy, confident and polite. There were no airs and graces with the pupils. The Open Morning  allowed a chance to speak to the pupils and teachers to get much more of an inside view.

“We found the open day to be really relaxed in that the teachers had their classrooms set up to allow future pupils to take part in activities. Trying an experiment in physics and role playing with the masks in the drama department were real hits with our boys. We almost ran out of time as there was so much to try and do. Speaking to teachers about the work and work load helped us understand expectations.

“While we are only currently sending our eldest to the high school part of the school, both of our boys left the open day saying how much they wanted to go to the school. If you’ve ever been in Dundee then it is a school that you will have passed so many times. It was nice to see what it is actually like inside and what the learning experience is actually like.”

In addition to the tours, visitors will have the chance to meet and hear from the Rector Mrs Hudson, who will provide an overview of the School’s ethos, academic programs, and the extensive range of co-curricular activities. This presentation will give visitors a clear understanding of the School’s  vision and how it strives to nurture each pupil’s  potential, both academically and personally.

Exploring co-curricular opportunities

At the High School of Dundee, learning  extends well beyond the classroom. The open morning  will offer a detailed look at the wide variety of co-curricular groups available to pupils. Whether prospective pupils are interested in sports, music, drama or various clubs and societies, they will find something that aligns with their passions. Participation in these activities not only enriches the pupils’ school experience but also helps them develop essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership and time management.

A welcoming environment

High School of Dundee pupils playing hockey.
Discover a range of sports opportunities at the High School of Dundee.

While the school’s historic architecture may convey a sense of formality, the atmosphere within is warm, friendly and genuinely welcoming. Behind the grand pillars lies a community that is approachable and open. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions or voice any concerns they may have, whether related to academic expectations, daily life at the School or co-curricular opportunities. The staff and  pupils are ready to provide the information needed to help families make informed decisions about their children’s future.

This open morning  is an opportunity to explore and consider. There is no obligation to make immediate decisions or commitments. The School is not focused on securing immediate enrollments but rather on starting a conversation. For some families, the event  may be the beginning of a longer journey with the School; for others, it might be a chance to explore and then move on. Either way, the School is delighted to welcome all visitors and help them discover what makes it a special place.

Register your place today or simply head along on the day and take the first steps towards an education that will pave the way towards a bright future.

More from Education

Lochgelly High School Pipe Band in action
Fife high school pipe band stripped of world title after competition chaos
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.
Back to school photos of children from Fife
Councillor Jonny Tepp outside Newport Primary School, where is concerned about parking
Newport Primary road safety fears raised as children return after summer holiday
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.
Female medical students flee Taliban to study in Dundee and St Andrews
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.
Send us your back to school photos from Fife
Angie, Harrison, Blair and Warren Meston sitting on a grey sofa.
'We had to leave Angus to get our disabled son's additional support needs met…
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.
5 places in Dundee where kids can eat more than just chicken nuggets
8
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.
Back to school photos of children from Perth and Kinross and Stirling
The High School of Dundee welcomes you to its 2024 open morning on Saturday September 21.
Send us your back to school photos from Perth and Kinross and Stirling

Conversation